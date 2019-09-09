Sirius and Aceso Partner to Deliver the Patient Room of the Future

New consumer-based technology provides a patient-centered approach to healthcare

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, and Aceso® Interactive (Aceso), a premier provider of interactive patient care and digital media solutions, are partnering to raise the bar in patient care through the UpTech™ and UpCare™ solutions, Aceso’s next-generation integrated technology platform. Together, the companies are making this technology available to hospitals and outpatient care facilities nationwide.

Aceso® UpTech and UpCare form the foundation for an advanced interactive patient-centered health ecosystem that empowers patients to take charge of their healthcare environment through their personal mobile devices. Patients can now use their voice to control features within their room such as thermostat, lighting, blinds, personalized TV and meal ordering, while providing access to clinicians, ancillary staff and loved ones through bi-directional video communication. The system also digitizes the traditional dry erase whiteboard, which offers a centralized location for the care team, patient and family members to view care plans, goals, activities, diet and other clinical information, thus improving communication and streamlining patient care.

As one of the industry’s largest providers of complete business and infrastructure solutions, Sirius designs, implements, and helps clients optimize and operate the world’s leading technologies. “Healthcare is complicated, and care delivery is changing for the better,” said Imran Salim, senior vice president of Healthcare Strategy and Solutions at Sirius. “Sirius Healthcare wants to be part of transforming care by leveraging technologies, people and processes, and we see Aceso as a key part of that transformation by creating patient engagement, improved workflows, better information communication, and patient satisfaction.”

“Combining Aceso’s technology with Sirius’ extensive industry experience has enabled us to design a new consumer-centric digital strategy we call The Patient Room of the Future,” said Geoff Fiedler, president of Aceso. “Our aim is to provide healthcare data, content and services to the consumer when and where they want them. We believe our partnership with Sirius will help transform the healthcare experience through technology that empowers patients and simplifies clinicians’ workflow.”

Aceso solutions are now available from Sirius nationwide. To learn more about these and other healthcare solutions available from Sirius, visit www.siriuscom.com/solutions/healthcare, or contact us for more information.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc.: Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

About Aceso Interactive, Inc.: Aceso, (uh-kesso) provides the nation’s premier interactive care and digital media solutions. Aceso’s engaging and efficient digital solutions communicate a caring experience across the entire healthcare enterprise to bring patients, visitors and staff closer together throughout the care journey. Aceso’s design, integration, quality and support are built on proven industry processes, resulting in intuitive, easy-to-use digital solutions. Established in 2009 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Aceso advances digital healthcare for some of the nation’s leading hospital networks. Please visit www.aceso.com for more information.

