Maru/Blue launches Healthcare Channel with Casey Theis hired to lead as VP, Strategy & Development

Rob Berger, Managing Director of Maru/Blue, said: “It used to be that doctors talked, and patients listened. But the world has changed. Patients are empowered, and all stakeholders are more aware of how important they and their caregivers are. In a time of niche treatments, it can be difficult to find people with very specific health concerns. Our new healthcare channel will provide access to people who are pre-screened and treated with respect. And because they are known and engaged, they are immediately accessible.”

Casey brings with him more than 10 years of leadership experience in consulting, sales and account management. He joins Maru/Blue from SERMO, where he was Business Development Director in the healthcare market research industry working cross-functionally while building and strengthening relationships with clients.

In his new role at Maru/Blue, Casey will be responsible for all direct and channel sales for the U.S., Canada and the UK. Casey will also lead critical positioning with a focus on the enablement and management of our healthcare accounts.

Mirjana Mihaljcic, Chief Revenue Officer of Maru/Blue, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Casey to the team. Casey joins us with vast experience as a business development professional with years of experience in the healthcare and market research space. His extensive experience in building and cultivating client relationships will enable us to rapidly grow exposure with the launch of our new healthcare channel.”

About Maru/Blue

Maru/Blue is a premium quality data services firm that provides reliable global data connections for brands, agencies, healthcare and market research. We create value for our clients by connecting them with expertly profiled known respondents. We deliver instant access to the general population, specific markets, and customers of market competitors.

