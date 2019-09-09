IMF Executive Board to Consider the Nomination of Kristalina Georgieva for the position of Managing Director

September 9, 2019

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued the following statement today:

“The period for submitting nominations for the position of the next Managing Director closed on Friday, September 6. One nominee, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, currently Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank (CV and photo), and a Bulgarian national, has confirmed willingness to be considered as a candidate.

“The Board will now proceed in line with the process described in the decision of July 26, including holding meetings between the candidate and Executive Directors. The Board’s goal is to complete the selection process as soon as possible, and at the latest by October 4, 2019.”