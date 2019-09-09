Technology Investor Joins Skyworks Strategic Board of Advisors

Skyworks Global Inc.

Former Investment Banker, Management Consultant and Entrepreneur brings decades of experience to Skyworks

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, U.S.A., September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skyworks Global Inc. (“Skyworks”), the global leader in gyronautics, announced that Craig Heyward, a technology investor and former investment banker and management consultant, will join its Strategic Board of Advisors. In that role, he will provide financial market guidance to facilitate Skyworks’ development and delivery of several new aircraft such as the Hawk 5, for which Skyworks recently announced a manufacturing agreement with a European Aircraft Producer and the VertiJet™, which Skyworks has partnered with Scaled Composites to develop its Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) jet.In addition to positions in Investment Banking at Sterne, Agee & Leach, a New York Stock Exchange Member firm for which he was a Board Member and Managing Director and Deutsche Bank Securities, Craig also served as a Management Consultant at Bain & Company in their Milan, Italy office. A highly successful entrepreneur, Craig founded Discrete Wireless, Inc., a high-growth SaaS solution leader in the mobile resource management industry based in Atlanta, GA, where he successfully built that business by acquiring over 6,000 business customers in all 50 states, Canada and Mexico, and then subsequently sold the company in a very successful exit for investors.“We are grateful and excited to have someone with Craig’s experience join our team at this very important stage of Skyworks’ growth” remarked Steve Stevanovich, Skyworks’ Executive Director. “His knowledge of financial markets as well as his direct experience in what it takes to successfully develop and deploy disruptive technology products and services will be invaluable.”Craig noted, "I very much look forward to working with the Skyworks team at what is a very exciting time of expansion for the company”.About SkyworksSkyworks-Global Inc. is the world leader in gyronautics, the study and design of sustained autorotative flight represented by the company's gyroplane technology. Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, and border protection to literally changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the paradigm of aerial technology. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.Skyworks-Global.com



