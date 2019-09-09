Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Announces Greenberg Traurig as General Counsel

TAMPA, FLA., UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tampa office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., headed by Managing Partner David Weinstein and Administrative Shareholder Chris Torres, will serve as outside General Counsel to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. The global law firm has extensive experience working with Big Brothers Big Sisters; in 2016 Greenberg Traurig was selected as the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Common Good Award Winner for providing more than $1 million in pro bono legal services to the nation’s largest youth mentoring organization. BBBSA is the national office to 245 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the country in all 50 states.

About Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: www.gtlaw.com

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. More information can be found at: BigBrothersBigSisters.org.



