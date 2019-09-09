COMFORT SUITES PARADISE ISLAND OPEN FOR BUSINESS IN THE BAHAMAS

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comfort Suites Paradise Island sustained no damages from the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian and is open for business.While confirming that the popular hotel was entirely untouched, Director of Sales Yasmine Mills-Strachan called for regional and international assistance for the nearby storm-devastated Abacos and Grand Bahama islands."We must unite in our efforts to support our fellow Bahamians, and our team is working with both the government and private sector to deliver urgent assistance to the affected communities," she said.Mills-Strachan thanked the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association and Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association for their efforts in securing support over the short- and long-term. "We're in this together and we have to work hard collectively to restore our island nation," she implored.Grateful to Comfort Suites' visitors for their phenomenal support of the destination, Mills-Strachan affirmed that continued patronage of hotels in Nassau, Paradise Island and the other family islands unaffected by the hurricane will help sustain the Bahamian economy.About Comfort Suites Paradise IslandComfort Suites Paradise Island is an all-suite hotel located on Paradise Island, The Bahamas. The hotel provides affordable accommodations and complete access to all amenities at the famed Atlantis Paradise Island Resort. Comfort Suites Paradise Island features 223 renovated junior suites that include flat-screen cable televisions and free wireless internet access, plus complimentary full American buffet breakfast daily. For further information about one of the most family-friendly, affordable hotels on Paradise Island, visit www.comfortsuitespi.com ENDS



