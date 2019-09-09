Global Castor Oil Market Report 2019-2024: Price Analysis, End-use & Regional Analysis, Drivers & Opportunities, Competitive Landscape
The "Castor Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global castor oil market reached a volume of more than 763 Kilotons in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a volume of 943.5 Kilotons by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024.
Market Drivers/Constraints
Castor oil is becoming an essential bio-based raw material which makes it ideal for various industrial applications. As a result, it is being increasingly used as a potential alternative to petroleum-based chemicals.
On account of its distinctive chemical structure, castor oil acts as a major raw material which is used in the production of various end products such as biodiesel, polyurethane adhesives, machining oils, refrigeration lubricants, etc. This versatile nature of castor oil has been contributing towards the propelling growth of the market.
As compared to other vegetable oils, castor oil is a healthier and less expensive alternative. Owing to this, food grade castor oil has gained a momentum in the food industry in the form of flavourings, mould inhibitor, food additives and packaging.
The global castor oil market is being hindered by the unstable prices of castor beans which is the result of their fluctuating supply. This supply highly depends upon the weather conditions of the region and a long harvesting process of castor beans.
End-Use Insights
The global castor oil market has been segmented on the basis of end-use which mainly include pharmaceuticals, lubricants, paints and soaps. Currently, castor oil is extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry in the form of an anti-inflammatory agent.
Regional Insights
On a geographical basis, China represents the largest market for castor oil. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the cosmetic, surface coating and pharmaceutical industries across the region. China is followed by Europe, India, the United States and Brazil.
Competitive Landscape
The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
- Adani Wilmar
- Jayant Agro
- Gokul Overseas
- Kandla Agro & Chemicals
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Castor Seed Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Production Volume Trends
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Global Castor Oil Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.2.1 Volume Trends
6.2.2 Value Trends
6.3 Price Analysis
6.3.1 Key Price Indicators
6.3.2 Price Structure
6.3.3 Price Trends
6.4 Market Breakup by Region
6.5 Market Breakup by End Use
6.6 Market Forecast
6.7 SWOT Analysis
6.7.1 Overview
6.7.2 Strengths
6.7.3 Weaknesses
6.7.4 Opportunities
6.7.5 Threats
6.8 Value Chain Analysis
6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.9.1 Overview
6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.9.4 Degree of Competition
6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.9.6 Threat of Substitutes
6.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
7 Market by Region
7.1 China
7.2 Europe
7.3 India
7.4 United States
7.5 Brazil
7.6 Others
8 Market Breakup by End Use
8.1 Pharmaceuticals
8.2 Lubricants
8.3 Paints
8.4 Soaps
8.5 Others
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Structure
9.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
10 Castor Oil Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Detailed Process Flow
10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
11.3 Plant Layout
11.4 Plant Machinery
11.5 Machinery Pictures
11.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
11.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
11.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
11.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
11.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
11.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
11.12 Other Capital Investments
12 Loans and Financial Assistance
13 Project Economics
13.1 Capital Cost of the Project
13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
13.4 Taxation and Depreciation
13.5 Income Projections
13.6 Expenditure Projections
13.7 Financial Analysis
13.8 Profit Analysis
14 Key Player Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j16k8n
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
