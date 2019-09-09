Greystone Provides $19.5 Million in both Senior and Mezzanine Fannie Mae Loans for Texas Property Acquisition

Mezzanine Option Assists Property Investors in Completing the Capital Stack for Multifamily Acquisitions and Refinancings

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, has provided two Fannie Mae loans totaling $19.5 million to finance the acquisition of a 216-unit multifamily property in Haltom City, TX.



In addition to a Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) Green Rewards loan of $18,237,000, Greystone provided a $1,269,000 Delegated Lender Affiliate (DLA) Mezzanine loan to supplement the first mortgage. Both non-recourse loans, funded simultaneously, carry 12-year terms with different fixed interest rates. With a minimum of $1 million, a Fannie Mae DLA mezzanine loan must accompany a senior mortgage that carries a minimum amount of $10 million, and is secured by a 100% pledge of the equity interests in the borrower.

“Greystone’s mezzanine platform, highlighted by this innovative product from Fannie Mae, is a complementary option to assist property investors in completing the capital stack on acquisitions and refinancings,” said Anthony Alicea, head of production for Greystone portfolio lending group.

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.