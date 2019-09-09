Outlook on the North American Home Security System Market to 2024 - Leading Players are ADT Security, Monitronics, Vivint, and Comcast

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Home Security System Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the North America home security system market reached a value of US$ 4.8 Billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.4% during 2011-2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 14.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 19.7% during 2019-2024.



Over the years, the rise in crime rates, house intrusion and burglaries in North America has influenced the demand for home security systems in the region.



This report provides a deep insight into the North America home security system market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



One of the primary factors catalysing the growth of the North America home security system market is the evolution of new and improved system technologies. Increasing research and development has paved way for internet of things, remote monitoring as well as home automation.



Moreover, the revival of constructional activities, particularly in the residential sector, acts as another factor facilitating the demand for home security systems. Improving network infrastructure coupled with broadband and internet penetration has further been proactive in maintaining the market growth.



Market Summary



Based on integration, the market has been segmented as self-contained systems and non-integrated systems. Currently, integrated systems dominate the market, holding the largest share.



On the basis of installation type, professionally installed security systems represent the leading segment, followed by the DIY security systems.



On the basis of panel type, wireless panels are the most popular product type in the home security systems market, followed by hybrid panels, hardwired panels and alarm panels.



Based on the sensor type, the market is segmented into wired sensors and wireless sensors. Amongst these, wireless sensors dominate the home security systems market in the region.



The market is further bifurcated on the basis of communication modules wherein professional monitored security systems account for the largest share, followed by self-monitored security systems.



On the basis of equipment type, video surveillance represents the leading segment, followed by intruder alarms, electronic locks, fire sprinklers and extinguishers, and others.



Based on residence type, the market is classified into independent homes, condominiums and apartments. Presently, independent homes represent the largest segment.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into the United States, Canada, Mexico and others. Amongst these, the United States represents the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being ADT Inc., Monotronics, Vivint Inc., and Comcast.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 North America Home Security System Market: Industry Analysis

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Integration

5.4 Market Breakup by Installation

5.5 Market Breakup by Panel Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Sensor Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Communication Module

5.8 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

5.9 Market Breakup by Residence Type

5.10 Market Breakup by Region

5.11 Market Forecast

5.12 SWOT Analysis

5.12.1 Strengths

5.12.2 Weaknesses

5.12.3 Opportunities

5.12.4 Threats

5.13 Value Chain Analysis

5.13.1 Overview

5.13.2 Research and Development

5.13.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.13.4 Products and Services

5.13.5 Marketing and Distribution

5.13.6 End Users

5.13.6 Post Sales Service

5.14 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.14.1 Overview

5.14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.14.4 Degree of Rivalry

5.14.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.14.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Integration

6.1 Self-Contained Systems

6.2 Integrated Systems



7 Market Breakup by Type of Installation

7.1 DIY Type

7.2 Professional Installed



8 Market Breakup by Panel Type

8.1 Hard Wired Panels

8.2 Wireless Panels

8.3 Hybrid Panels

8.4 Alarm Panels



9 Market Breakup by Sensor Type

9.1 Wireless Sensors

9.2 Wired Sensors



10 Market Breakup by Communication Module

10.1 Professional Monitored

10.2 Self-Monitored



11 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

11.1 Video Surveillance

11.2 Intruder Alarms

11.3 Electronic Locks

11.4 Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers

11.5 Others



12 Market Breakup by Residence Type

12.1 Independent Homes

12.2 Condominiums

12.3 Apartments



13 Market Breakup by Region

13.1 United States of America

13.2 Canada

13.3 Mexico

13.4 Others



14 Video Surveillance Systems Manufacturing Process

14.1 Product Overview

14.2 Raw Material Requirements

14.3 Installation Process



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players



16 Key Player Profiles

16.1 ADT Security

16.2 Monitronics

16.3 Vivint

16.4 Comcast



