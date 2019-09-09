Tango to Share Insights During National Retail Tenants Association Events

Tango to explore AI’s role in helping retailers successfully navigate the convergence of digital and physical retail; address FASB ASC 842 leasing compliance concerns

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a leader in store lifecycle management and integrated workplace management software solutions, today announced senior company executives will be sharing insights at two events this month with the National Retail Tenants Association, to help retailers leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence for store optimization and digital convergence, and how to effectively address new FASB leasing standards.



More about these events:

National Retail Tenants Association’s (NRTA) National Conference 2019 , September 15-18, at the JW Marriott Marco Island.

Retailers are faced with a number of challenges. Technological advances are reshaping how consumers behave, including where, when and how they shop. Leading retailers understand they must utilize next-generation tools to take advantage of this disruption. Store Lifecycle Management solutions that leverage technologies like AI are helping firms successfully navigate the convergence of digital and physical retail.

Tango’s session entitled “AI Impact of Retail Operations” will take place September 16 from 8:45-10:15 a.m. Tango President and CEO Pranav Tyagi, and Rick Zelinsky, Vice President of Product Strategy, will explore how these dynamic forces are influencing market optimization and sales forecasting, construction and value engineering, lease analytics (renewals, negotiations, CAM reconciliation), occupancy costs and asset lifecycle repair/replace analyses.

Tango will also be exhibiting at the NRTA National Conference. To schedule a meeting: https://info.tangoanalytics.com/nrta-national-conference-2019

“You are FASB ASC 842 compliant. Now what?” Webinar, September 26, 12pm ET.

The new FASB lease accounting standards are already in effect for public companies and the planned adoption date for private companies is 2020. The standards bring leases onto the balance sheet and could significantly impact an organization’s financial statements.

FASB compliance isn’t a “one-and-done” activity. Corporate real estate professionals must remain vigilant to ensure ongoing best practices are in place to sustain long-term compliance.

In partnership with the National Retail Tenants Association, Bart Waldeck, CMO and SVP of Product Strategy and Rick Zelinsky, VP of Product Strategy from Tango will address the critical next steps for organizations to consider to sustain long-term compliance. Tango will guide participants through how to institutionalize lease processes, design and document controls, and uncover potential areas that can drive additional efficiency.

To register for this webinar: https://www.retailtenants.org/webinars/

About Tango

The leader in Store Lifecycle Management and Integrated Workplace Management System software, Tango unites analytics, real estate, lease accounting, facilities and space management into a single platform. We have worked with more than 1,000 leading brands in 130 countries, and bring that knowledge and those best practices to our cloud-based SaaS and mobile solution.

