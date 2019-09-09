Night Vision Devices Market Research Report, 2019-2024 - Technological Advancements, Upsurge in Defence Spending, and Increasing Security Concerns are the Major Market Drivers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Night Vision Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global Night Vision Devices market reached a value of US$ 7.4 Billion in 2018. Overall, growth of the global night vision devices market is expected to remain stable during 2019-2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% and reaching a value of US$ 11.6 Billion by 2024.



The major factors driving the growth of the market are the numerous advantages offered by night vision devices along with the availability of a large range of products. Moreover, recent technological advancements offering enhanced performance, improved design, convenience and lower costs have further improved the growth prospects of the night vision devices market globally.



Apart from this, an upsurge in defence spending and increasing security concerns are some of the other factors facilitating market growth.



Despite the presence of a number of driving forces, the global night vision devices market faces some challenges as well. The high cost of these devices coupled with their limitations are the major hindrances for the adoption of these devices among the consumers.



Strict government regulations regarding the usage and exports of these devices further impede the market growth. Intense competition represents another major challenge faced by the market.



Market Summary



Based on the device type, the market has been segmented as goggles, cameras, scopes and others. Currently, goggles dominate the market, holding the largest market share.



On the basis of technology, image intensifiers represent the largest segment, followed by thermal imaging and infrared illumination.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the global share.



Based on the end-user, the market has been segmented as the military segment and civil segment. Currently, the military segment dominates the market, accounting for the largest market share.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Flir Systems, Harris Corporation, L3 Technologies, American Technologies Network Corp. and Elbit Systems.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Night Vision Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Device

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by End User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Price Trends



6 Market Breakup by Device

6.1 Goggles

6.2 Cameras

6.3 Scopes

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Image Intensifier

7.2 Thermal Imaging

7.3 Infrared Illumination



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Military Segment

8.2 Civil Segment



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.2 North America

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 Night Vision Devices Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Device Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Key Player Profiles

11.3.1 Flir Systems

11.3.2 Harris Corporation

11.3.3 L3 Technologies

11.3.4 Elbit Systems

11.3.5 American Technologies Network Corp.



