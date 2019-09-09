Global Home Automation System Market, 2019-2024: Growth Opportunities & Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Automation System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Owing to a rapid evolution in technology, there isn't an area which is untouched by technological advancement. In the fast pace of life, automation technology has made our lives easier and convenient.



The concept of home automation has been around for several decades. Earlier, its applications were limited in giving control over simple appliances. With the advancement in technology, however, home automation is now enabling people to control, monitor and automate almost the entire functions, activities and other aspects of their homes. This includes electrical appliances control, security camera control, thermostat control, lightening control, etc.



As a result, the evolution of automated homes has resulted in integrated and centralized control of systems installed in homes.



Home automation is now becoming popular due to the numerous benefits that it offers. With a feature of remote-controlling, home functions can be controlled from distant places by using a remote or even a smartphone. The energy consumption can also be checked, controlled and minimized by continuous distant monitoring and inbuilt timer settings.



The increasing base of wireless technology, smartphone based automation applications and a better penetration of internet connectivity is further propelling the growth of home automation system market. Currently, Asia represents the leading market for home automation due to an advanced technological growth in the region. Asia is followed by North America and Europe.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Home Automation System

4.1 Overview

4.2 SWOT Analysis

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Strengths

4.2.3 Weaknesses

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.5 Threats

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1 Product Manufacturer

4.3.2 Dealer/Distributor

4.3.3 Consultant/Architect

4.3.4 System Integrator

4.3.5 Electrical Contractor

4.3.6 End-User

4.4 Attractive Opportunities in the Home Automation System Market

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Model

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Challenges



6 Home Automation System Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.1.1 Volume Trend

6.1.2 Value Trend

6.2 Market Breakup by Application

6.3 Market Breakup by Type

6.4 Market Breakup by Region



7 Home Automation System Market: Performance by Application

7.1 Lighting Control

7.2 Security and Access Control

7.3 HVAC Control

7.4 Entertainment and Other Controls



8 Home Automation System Market: Performance by Type

8.1 Managed Home Automation Systems

8.2 Mainstream Home Automation Systems

8.3 DIY (Do-It-Yourself) Home Automation Systems

8.4 Luxury (custom) Home Automation Systems



9 Home Automation System Market: Performance by Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia

9.4 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Situation and Development



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Siemens AG

11.1.1 Products Offered

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.2 Honeywell International Inc.

11.3 Johnson Controls Inc.

11.4 Schneider Electric SE

11.5 Legrand

11.6 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

11.7 ABB Ltd.

11.8 Acuity Brands Inc.

11.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



