Greybrook Realty Partners Welcomes Greg Tanzola as Executive Director, Asset Management

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greybrook Realty Partners Inc. is pleased to announce the expansion of our leadership team with the addition of Greg Tanzola as Executive Director, Asset Management. Greg will work closely with Jared Berlin, Executive Director, Asset Management and senior management, and will oversee the team responsible for managing the firm’s growing portfolio of real estate development assets.



A highly regarded real estate development and management executive, with over 20 years of experience in development, Greg joins Greybrook from Sorbara Group of Companies where he began his career in 1998, and most recently, held the position of Executive Vice President. As EVP at Sorbara Group, he was responsible for the leadership and management of the firm’s land acquisition, development, home-building and high-rise operations. During his tenure, Greg oversaw a team of 75 people, led the development of more than $1 billion in real estate, was instrumental in the growth of the firm’s residential business and led organizational realignment and change management across the company.

A board member on both the Residential Construction Council of Ontario and Metro Toronto Apartment Builders Association, Greg has built many strong industry relationships and has earned a reputation as a pragmatic leader, managing collaborative teams with a focus on execution and risk management.

"We are delighted to welcome Greg to our senior management team. Greg brings to the team critical experience and deep knowledge in residential real estate development in Ontario, an asset class and region in which we will continue to heavily weigh our investments," said Chris Salapoutis, President and COO of Greybrook Realty Partners. "Greg is an important part of our growth plan and will play a critical role in leading our team and collaborating with our developer partners and key stakeholders."

"Greybrook has a great business model and talented team that uniquely positions it to identify exceptional real estate development opportunities and create value throughout the process. I am looking forward to leveraging my experience and long-standing relationships in the industry to drive successful outcomes across all projects in the portfolio," noted Greg Tanzola.

Greg holds a Master’s Degree in Planning and Bachelor’s Degree in Urban & Economic Geography, both from University of Toronto.

About Greybrook Realty Partners Inc.

Greybrook Realty Partners is a Toronto-based asset management firm that invests equity in real estate development and value-add assets. The firm offers investors the unique opportunity to partner with leading North American real estate developers and share in value creation activities. Greybrook Realty Partners, through its affiliates, has invested over $1 billion of equity in more than 70 real estate projects across Canada and the United States. In aggregate, its real estate investment portfolio is expected to result in the development of over 35 million square feet of residential and commercial density, with an estimated completion value of $15 billion.

For further information:

Greybrook Realty Partners Inc.

Sarah Mansour, Executive Director, Strategy & Corporate Development

E: sarah.mansour@greybrook.com

T: 416.322.9700 x551



