Analysis on European Cartesian/Gantry Robots Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2026

Europe Cartesian/Gantry robots market reached $3.8 billion in 2018 in terms of robot systems including hardware, software & service, representing the second largest regional market in the world.



Highlighted with 28 tables and 69 figures, this 148-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe Cartesian/Gantry robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints & Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe Cartesian/Gantry robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.



Based on subsystem, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on axis type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

One Axis

Two Axis

Three Axis

Four Axis

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Loading & Unloading Workpiece

Palletizing & Handling

Others

Based on industrial vertical, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Automotive Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Others

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Axis Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe Cartesian/Gantry robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Aerotech Inc.

BOSCH Rexroth AG Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Fibro

Gdel Group AG

IAI America Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

