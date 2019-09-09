Analysis on European Cartesian/Gantry Robots Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2026
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market by Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe Cartesian/Gantry robots market reached $3.8 billion in 2018 in terms of robot systems including hardware, software & service, representing the second largest regional market in the world.
Highlighted with 28 tables and 69 figures, this 148-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe Cartesian/Gantry robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints & Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe Cartesian/Gantry robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.
Based on subsystem, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Based on axis type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- One Axis
- Two Axis
- Three Axis
- Four Axis
Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Loading & Unloading Workpiece
- Palletizing & Handling
- Others
Based on industrial vertical, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Automotive Industry
- Electrical & Electronics
- Metal & Machinery
- Pharmaceuticals
- Chemical & Petrochemical
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Axis Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe Cartesian/Gantry robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
- ABB Ltd.
- Aerotech Inc.
- BOSCH Rexroth AG Ltd.
- Denso Corporation
- Fanuc Corp.
- Fibro
- Gdel Group AG
- IAI America Inc.
- KUKA (Midea Group)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Omron Corporation
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Staubli International AG
- Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.
- Yamaha Robotics
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
