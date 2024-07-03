East Africa's Cement Market Projected to Reach 23.4 Million Tons by 2024 (+7.3% CAGR During 2019-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "East Africa Cement Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The East Africa cement market reached a volume of 15.5 Million Tons in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a volume of 23.4 Million Tons by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the East Africa cement market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Cement plays a very crucial role in meeting the infrastructural requirements of a region and represents a key factor for economic growth. In East Africa, the cement industry experienced a sustained growth on account of the booming construction activities in the region.



However, the growth has declined since 2015 due to increased power tariffs, currency devaluations and high interest rates which led to a slowdown in the region's construction activities. Moreover, imports from Asian countries resulted in an oversupply of cement within the region which further restrained the market growth.



Despite all these challenges, the cement industry is expected to witness an upward trend owing to support from government initiatives, growing construction and housing projects, and investments by new entrants.



Market Drivers



With the fast-growing population and rising disposable incomes, there exist vast opportunities in the construction of residential and commercial high-rise building structures in East African countries which will translate into a healthy cement demand in the region.



The rising FDI in East Africa is contributing to the growth of infrastructure industry in the region. For instance, the World Bank is financing the road development programme in Ethiopia so as to improve the country's highway network. Since this will require a large amount of cement for strengthening the base of the roads, it is projected to boost the demand for cement in the country.



There has been a robust growth in the cement industry due to investments made by the regional governments in public infrastructure. In Uganda, for example, the development of Entebbe International Airport, redesigning of Malaba-Kampala railway route into a standard gauge line, and the upcoming construction of Bukasa port are supporting the cement industry.



Factors such as increasing urbanisation and continuous private and public construction works have created a huge demand for cement in East Africa. For instance, Rwanda is investing in the development of roads, rail and water transport facilities which will result in a significant demand for cement in the region.



Breakup by Type



On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into Portland and blended cement. Amongst these, Portland represents the most popular type of cement as it is used in a variety of applications including concrete projects, grout fillings, stucco decorations, etc.



Breakup by Application



Based on the application, the residential sector represents the largest application segment owing to the rising middle-class in the region. The residential sector is followed by the commercial and infrastructure sectors.



Regional Insights



On a geographical front, Ethiopia enjoys the leading position in the East Africa cement market on account of the thriving construction and infrastructure activities in the country. Other major regions include Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.



Competitive Landscape



The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:



Bamburi Cement Limited

ARM Cement PLC

EAPCC

Dangote Cement PLC

Mombasa Cement Limited

