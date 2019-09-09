Global Footwear Market by Product, Material, Distribution Channel, Pricing, End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Footwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global footwear market was worth US$ 227.1 Billion in 2018. The market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 266.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2024.
With the changing aesthetics and fashion trends, the quality and styles of footwear have considerably evolved to provide maximum comfort to the consumers.
Increasing demand for superior quality footwear along with product innovation and premiumization represent some of the key factors driving the market. Manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on the development of unique designs, while also giving importance to comfort. This has led to the introduction of innovative products which are comfortable as well as fashionable. Increasing interest in sports and inclination towards athletic and physical activities such as jogging have also positively impacted the market growth.
Although online marketing has overpowered physical shopping experience in most consumer goods segments, consumers still prefer to be physically present while buying footwear. This has further led to the proliferation of organized retail outlets and has improved customer-manufacturer interaction. Furthermore, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and enhanced spending capacities of consumers have also catalyzed the market growth.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global footwear market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global footwear industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the Pricing?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global footwear industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global footwear industry?
- What is the structure of the global footwear industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global footwear industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global footwear industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Footwear Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Material
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Pricing
5.7 Market Breakup by End-User
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Non-Athletic Footwear
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Athletic Footwear
7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Rubber
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Leather
7.3 Plastic
7.4 Fabric
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Footwear Specialists
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Online Sales
8.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.4 Departmental Stores
8.5 Clothing Stores
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Pricing
9.1 Premium
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Mass
10 Market Breakup by End-Use
10.1 Men
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Women
10.3 Kids
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Research and Development
13.3 Raw Material Procurement
13.4 Manufacturing
13.5 Marketing
13.6 Distribution
13.7 End-Use
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
15.1 Price Indicators
15.2 Price Structure
15.3 Margin Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Nike Incorporation
16.3.2 Adidas AG
16.3.3 PUMA
16.3.4 Geox S.p.A
16.3.5 Skechers USA Incorporation
16.3.6 Timberland
16.3.7 Crocs Retail Inc.
16.3.8 Ecco Sko A/S
16.3.9 Wolverine World Wide Inc.
16.3.10 Under Armour Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tmeu7j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.