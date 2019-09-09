ALYI – Alternet Systems Announces CEO Interview Discussing African EV Project And Overall Industrialization Of Africa Scheduled For Publication Tomorrow

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced an interview to be published tomorrow, September 10, 2019, discussing the industrialization of Africa and including Randell Torno, the CEO of ALYI where Mr. Torno uses ALYI’s electric vehicle (EV) project in Africa as an example. Mr. Torno holds a PhD in Public Policy and Political Economics from the University of Texas. ALYI is advancing a project in Africa to assemble and sell electric motorcycles in Africa. The project includes an initial $20 million order and the potential to sign a related electric vehicle project that could generate $30 million per year for a duration of six to ten years for a potential total of $300 million over 10 years. ALYI recently published a management update with more details on the company’s electric vehicle initiative in Africa. Learn more about ALYI’s African electric vehicle initiative in the interview scheduled for release tomorrow.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297



