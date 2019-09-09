Endonovo Partners with Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions, Appoints Samir Awad, M.D., to Scientific Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic devices, today announces a partnership with Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions to initiate SofPulse® sales to Veterans Health Administration and military hospitals. The Company additionally announces the appointment of Dr. Sam Awad to its scientific advisory board.



Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions (VHSS) has over 30 years of healthcare distribution management experience and represents leading manufacturers to federal government agencies. Established in 2010, VHSS has been a veteran-driven medical product distribution company and has taken the collective experience of its workforce to the front lines of veterans’ medical care. VHSS expanded its reach to service all federal government agencies with a well-diversified portfolio of products. In honoring a legacy of service and commitment, VHSS prides itself on a tradition of employing a majority veteran workforce.

Dr. Samir S. Awad has worked for Baylor College of Medicine and the Michael E. DeBakey VAMC since 2000. He has served as the Operative Care Line executive, chief of general surgery, and medical director of the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at the MEDVAMC. Dr. Awad's areas of specialty include surgical oncology, abdominal wall reconstruction and acute care surgery, as well as minimally invasive laparoscopic and robotic surgical procedures. He is a member of the Association for Academic Surgeons, the Society of University Surgeons, the American College of Surgeons, the Surgical Infection Society, and the Society for Critical Care Medicine.

Endonovo CEO Alan Collier stated, “This partnership with Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions and the appointment of Dr. Samir Awad to our scientific advisory board are major accomplishments for our young company. VHSS is a true leader and provides an efficient procurement platform for today’s federal government buying agencies. When I learned that VHSS has a veteran workforce, I became enamored with their business model. We believe this relationship is a significant milestone for Endonovo, and we are especially looking forward to expanding it, as our mission is to support VA and military hospitals globally.”

“Dr. Samir Awad is a unique person for me to work with and have on the scientific advisory board,” Collier added. “In addition to Samir working for Baylor College of Medicine and the Michael E. DeBakey VAMC since 2000, his history, knowledge and affiliations are extensive. The eminent expertise and excellent networks Samir brings to Endonovo will be highly valuable as we move forward to the next stage and servicing the VA and military hospitals.”

“Electroceutical® therapeutic devices are a fascinating frontier of pain management, and Endonovo’s SofPulse® approaches the industry in a safe manner while fighting the opioid epidemic head on,” said Dr. Awad. “There is a major need for therapeutics that improve the post-operative pain management process, so I am pleased to join a team that has connected novel science with patient need so clearly.”

Additional Background Information – Samir Awad, M.D.

Dr. Awad has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed and invited publications and is the recipient of numerous awards for surgical and research achievements. Dr. Awad is certified by the American Board of Surgery and Surgical Critical Care.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema and has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's noninvasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur www.endonovo.com .

