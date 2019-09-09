Trichomonas Rapid Testing Market Value Anticipated to Grow ~ US$ 590 Mn by 2029 – PMR

The demand for trichomonas rapid testing kits, which are easy-to-use, low-cost, and have less turn-around-time has increased in the past few years. To meet such needs of healthcare personnel and patients, manufacturers are developing point-of-care devices, which are available for home as well as professional use.

Persistence Market Research published a report on the trichomonas rapid testing market, which considers the global industry analysis 2014 – 2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and projects that the trichomonas rapid testing market is expected to reach ~ US$ 360 Mn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 590 Mn by the end of 2029.

Rising Prevalence of Trichomoniasis Infection

In a report by World Health Organization, it is stated that the worldwide annual incidence rate of trichomoniasis is over 170 million cases. The prevalence of trichomonas infection is highest among other STDs such as Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at any given time, 3.7 million people are infected in Americas only, and one million new cases are estimated each year. Many studies evaluate that the prevalence of trichomonas infection affects more than 11% of women aged between 40 to 49 years. Therefore, the rise in patient pool suffering from trichomonas infection throughout the globe will upsurge the growth of the trichomonas rapid testing market.

Availability of Broad Options for Diagnosis Anticipated to Drive the Market Growth

Innovation and advancements in the diagnostics industry, especially in the diagnosis of sexually transmitted infections like trichomoniasis that are hard to detect, have resulted in the availability of wide range of products in the market for trichomonas rapid testing. In the current scenario, the options that are available in the market for trichomonas rapid testing usually come in the form of strips, swabs, cassettes, and assay kits. Evolution and improvements in trichomonas rapid testing avenues have also led to the development of point-of-care and self-test methods. As an added value to the time and money spent by hospitals, clinics, and other end users, these trichomonas rapid testing kits have shown sensitivity and specificity rates that coincide with that of gold-standard testing methods. Thus, advancements in trichomonas rapid testing kits are likely to boost the revenue generation of the trichomonas rapid testing market.

High Risk of HIV and Other Serious Infections Elevating Demand

Recent developments in research over trichomoniasis with the availability of trichomonas rapid testing kits have determined that once an over-looked infection, trichomoniasis now has been associated with many serious health threats, especially in women. Many studies done over a number of groups of high-risk population have shown strong evidence that trichomonas vaginalis increases both transmission and acquisition of HIV, the causative agent of AIDS, among women. Additionally, in affected pregnant women, trichomoniasis infection has been noticed to be the cause of premature delivery and low birth weight of babies. According to CDC, the reoccurrence rate of the infection in women can be as high as 17 percent even after three months of treatment. Use of trichomonas rapid testing kits is recommended by doctors time-to-time to detect the infection. All these factors are likely to elevate the market growth for trichomonas rapid testing even further.

Key Players in Trichomonas Rapid Testing Market

Some key players in the global trichomonas rapid testing market include Cepheid, Quidel Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Hologic Inc., Sekisui chemical co. ltd (Sekisui Diagnostics), Creative Diagnostics, Nal Von Minden GmbH, Common Sense Ltd., Jei Daniel Biotech Corp., Nanjing Liming Bio-products Co., Ltd, Koroglu Medical Devices, and others.

