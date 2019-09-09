Agricultural Biologicals Market to Grow at 13.68% CAGR with Increasing Demand for High-Quality Farm Produce: Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Agricultural Biologicals Market Research report include Valent Biosciences, BASF, DowDuPont, Bayer, Arysta Lifescience, Syngenta, Marrone Bio Innovations, Monsanto BioAg, Koppert, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the incidence of pest outbreaks on the rise, the global Agricultural Biologicals Market is expected to reach US$ 20.59 bn by 2026. The market is currently valued at US$ 7.42 bn in 2018. The market will therefore rise at an impressive CAGR of 13.68% between 2019 and 2026. Fortune Business Insights shares its findings in its report, titled “ Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Biopesticides, Biofertilizers, Biostimulants), Source (Microbial, Biochemicals), Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals) & Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report also incorporates an in-depth analysis of the probable market trends and the factors that will influence the market.

Agricultural biologicals refer to a group of products derived using natural sources such as plant extracts, selected insects, and microorganisms such as fungi and bacteria. The most commonly used biologicals in agriculture include bio-fertilizers, bio-stimulants, and bio-pesticides.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/agricultural-biologicals-market-100411





Rising Demand for Better Quality Farm Yields to Drive the Market

The global Agricultural Biologicals Market growth is set for a major upsurge owing to the climbing demand for naturally-extracted productivity-enhancing products. These biologicals entail a host of economic benefits. For example, a study conducted by the Food and Agriculture Organization in Lesotho showed that conservation agriculture, wherein biologicals are a key component, has greater efficiency as high output levels are achieved with lower inputs. There was also a marked increase in agricultural yields where biologicals were employed. Thus, economic feasibility of biologicals will boost the global Agricultural Biologicals Market revenue.

Increasing Environmental Concerns to Spur the Adoption Rates of Biologicals

According to the FAO, agricultural biologicals possess a variety of agronomic and environmental advantages. For example, regular infusion of crop residue increases the organic content of the soil, improves soil quality and structure, and aids water conservation. The cumulative effect is enhanced productivity in quantitative and qualitative terms, which bodes well for the global Agricultural Biologicals Market. Quality yields have taken high priority as chemical fertilizers and pesticides are known to diminish the nutritional value of foodstuffs. Environmental benefits, closely linked to the economics of biologicals, are manifold. For example, sustainable agricultural practices can increase biodiversity in soils, enhance carbon sequestration capabilities of soil, improve air quality, and prevent unnatural soil erosion.

Considerable Disadvantages to Mar the Market

The global Agricultural Biologicals Market is expected to encounter roadblocks as organic farming suffers from certain cons. For example, in the long-term, soil fertility starts declining as it loses its capacity to convert organic matter into energy. In the end, the farmer has to rely on chemical fertilizers to maintain soil fertility. This can be a major hindrance for the global Agricultural Biologicals Market during the forecast period.

Innovations and Acquisitions to Intensify Competition

Investing in innovation and acquiring companies to expand presence in the global Agricultural Biologicals Market are emerging as the key strategies being adopted by the participants. For example, in July 2019, the Dutch company, Koppert Biological Systems, acquired Argentina-based Nitrasoil to mark its entry into South America and diversify its portfolio by including inoculants in its product range. In 2018, Bayer developed Serenade ASO, a biological crop protection product that can fight bacterial and fungal crop diseases.

Fortune Business Insights identifies major players that hold a significant portion in the global Agricultural Biologicals Market share. These include Valent Biosciences, DowDuPont, Bayer, Arysta Lifescience, Syngenta, Marrone Bio Innovations, Monsanto BioAg, Koppert, and others.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/agricultural-biologicals-market-100411





Legislative Support to Boost the Market in North America

Passing of laws such as the recent Pesticide Registration Improvement Extension Act of 2018 (PRIA 4) is expected to swell the global Agricultural Biologicals Market size in North America. Similar efforts at effective regulation of biological products in the agricultural landscape is expected in Europe, which will put it close at heels with North America in terms of market share and revenue. Together, the two regions currently hold 60% of the global Agricultural Biologicals Market share.

Key companies covered in the report

BASF SE

Syngenta AG

Bayer CropScience

UPL

Marrone Bio Innovations

Valent Biosciences

Koppert Biological Systems

Isagro S.p.A

Valagro S.p.A

Novozymes A/S

Other key players



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/agricultural-biologicals-market-100411





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview on Agrochemicals Use Trend Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, and Collaborations and Partnerships

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Biopesticides Biostimulants Biofertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Microbial Biochemicals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Method Foliar Spray Soil Treatment Seed Treatment Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Crop Row Crops Fruits & Vegetables Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Continued…



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/agricultural-biologicals-market-100411





Browse Related Reports:

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides), Origin (Synthetic Chemicals, Bio-based) and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides), Origin (Synthetic Chemicals, Bio-based) and Geography Forecast till 2025 Commercial Seed Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Genetically, Modified Seeds, Conventional Seeds), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables) and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Genetically, Modified Seeds, Conventional Seeds), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables) and Geography Forecast till 2025 Biopesticides Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides), Source (Microbials, Biochemicals), Mode of Application (Foliar Application, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), Crops (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Seed Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Synthetic Chemicals, Biologicals), By Function (Seed Protection, Seed Enhancement), By Application Technique (Seed Coating, Seed Dressing, Seed Pelleting), By Stage of Seed Treatment (On-Farm, Off-Farm), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops), and Geography Forecast Till 2025



About us:



Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.