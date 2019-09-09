Medtronic Announces Reimbursement in Germany for MiniMed™ 670G Insulin Pump System for Individuals with Type 1 Diabetes

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, services and solutions, today announced it has secured reimbursement for the MiniMed™ 670G insulin pump system with the German Federal Association of the Statutory Health Insurances (GKV-SV). The MiniMed 670G system is the only commercially available technology in the world that personalizes the delivery of basal insulin 24 hours a day based on real-time insulin needs, to maximize Time in Range for an individual living with type 1 diabetes. Time in Range is defined as the percentage of time spent in the optimal glycemic range of 70-180 mg/dL.

“We have already seen the difference the MiniMed 670G system has had for tens of thousands of people living with type 1 diabetes across the world who are now experiencing better clinical and quality of life outcomes,” said Dr. Robert Vigersky, chief medical officer, Global Medical and Clinical Affairs for the Diabetes Group at Medtronic. “Reimbursement in Germany will increase the access of this life-changing technology to more individuals who would benefit from it.”

Type 1 diabetes is the most common metabolic disease in children and adolescents. In Germany alone about 30,500 individuals under the age of 19 are currently affected by type 1 diabetes and the trend is increasing.1

The reimbursement agreement announced today took effect on August 29, 2019. The date of announcement in the Federal Gazette (German: Bundesanzeiger) is expected in the coming weeks.

About the Diabetes Group at Medtronic ( www.medtronicdiabetes.com )

Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

1Type-1-Diabetes, German Center for Diabetes Research, www.dzd-ev.de/en/research/typ-1-diabetes/ .





