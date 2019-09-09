Spire Announces 5000 Radio Occultation profiles per day

World's largest space to cloud analytics company now collects 5000 Radio Occultation profiles per day

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spire Global, one of the world's largest space-powered data and analytics companies, announced today the company is now collecting 5000 Radio Occultation (RO) profiles per day, tripling the global availability of this crucial data.

Praised for its accuracy and impact, RO data augments the accuracy of weather forecasts, supporting the many global organizations dedicated to public safety and the protection of life and property. These pillars of our infrastructure have been and will be a vital part of how we face daily weather challenges in an age of climate change. Spire is excited to be contributing to this global collaborative effort and remains dedicated to providing these organizations with new tools to develop and distribute ever more accurate weather forecasts.

“Spire is working to create new tools to aid in this joint effort to illuminate the Earth,” said Dr. Alexander “Sandy” McDonald, Director of Spire Weather, “We are offering global organizations and in particular the national met centers like NOAA a way to vastly improve weather forecasts for public safety, that's a big part of our mission to provide the best-unbiased measure of climate available from satellites.”

Spire’s achievement of generating 5000 Radio Occultation profiles daily represents the highest volume of RO data ever available for monitoring the Earth’s weather. Radio Occultation is a pure source of weather data that provides detailed atmospheric metrics without the need for calibration. As such, it creates a valuable new addition to our extensive global observing system in space, which provides more accurate weather forecasts for land, sea, and air.

“For us, this is just the first stepping stone, with more to come later this year and next. We want to provide these RO data to the women and men of the world’s meteorological powerhouses that keep us safe every day. We believe we can greatly assist in their daily effort to protect the world with this accurate, well understood data,” said Peter Platzer, CEO, Spire Global.

