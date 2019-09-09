Inspirational Industry Veteran Michele Harrington Promoted To Chief Operations Officer of First Team

Currently the firm’s Broker of Record, Michele Harrington has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer thanks to her inspiring leadership and unrivaled track record of excellence in the industry

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CA, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, First Team Real Estate CEO and owner, Cameron Merage, named Michele Harrington as Chief Operations Officer of the organization. Currently the firm's Broker of Record, Michele will be now be assuming more responsibilities in her new role as she continues to lead the company toward growth and success within the Southern California real estate market.

Previously the owner of Star Estates, Michele and her team of 130 agents joined the First Team family in 2018. A Marine Corps Veteran with a degree from Chapman University, Michele is an ambitious and accomplished individual with a passion for business and natural talent as a leader. Pursuing real estate after her enlistment, she has been a licensed REALTOR®‎ for 22 years, owning her own brokerage for 17 of those years. As a staunch advocate for the real estate industry, Michele serves as a director for the California Association of REALTORS®‎ as well as the Orange County REALTORS® and has been a federal political coordinator for the National Association of REALTORS®. Michele also serves as chair for the OCR Risk Management Committee, and a trustee for the Political Affairs and Elections Committee.

One of the most successful and ambitious women in her field, Michele Harrington will be navigating the brokerage through the rest of 2019 as the #1 Independent Brokerage in Southern California1. As an integral part of the executive leadership team, Michele helped First Team achieve a total of $1,752,259,000 sales volume in the 2nd quarter of 2019 alone. Her goals are to continue the accelerated growth of the firm, and ensure its agents have the resources to continually place them at the edge of consumer demand. A personal master of tenacity and resolve, Michele is also a published author of the book From Zero to Hero: Achieve Your Dreams Through the Power of Self-Discipline, where she shares her journey of persevering in the face of adversity throughout her life and career.

"Michele is an inspirational leader whose passion for and knowledge of the industry is evident to all,” says Cameron Merage. “I am confident that together with our leadership team, Michele will give us the energy and drive needed to retain our 15-year history as the market leader in Orange County and the surrounding markets of Southern California, while maintaining high customer satisfaction ratings.”

"I am honored that I have been given this opportunity and look forward to the challenge of navigating the unique market ahead of us,” stated Michele Harrington. “Fortunately, First Team is well poised with amazing technology and systems in place to continue to be at the forefront of the industry. I am beyond excited about what the future holds and am proud to work alongside, and learn from, a proven industry leader, Cameron Merage.”

Michele’s plan for continued success is to ensure First Team Real Estate’s over 40-year philosophy of providing value to consumers through empowering its sales associates continues.

1 Top broker report published January 2019 based on data available from 7/1/2001-12/31/2018, all CRMLS, all brokers.

