Data Center World Announces 2020 Event Featuring NASA Historian, Distinguished Technology Expert & More

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center World , the leading global conference for data center, facilities, and IT infrastructure professionals, today announces the launch of Data Center World 2020, taking place March 16-19 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. A dynamic keynote lineup will headline the event, coupled with informative sessions and workshops offering the latest education and strategies impacting the data center industry. The robust lineup, compiled by a respected Content Advisory Board team, will provide attendees with the tools needed to excel in their fields and improve their organizations.



Data Center World 2020 will take place March 16-19 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX. For more information and to register, please visit: datacenterworld.com

“We’re excited to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Data Center World and are planning a variety of enhancements to the conference program,” said Brian Gillooly, Content Director, Data Center World. “We’ll be adding more valuable networking opportunities, providing more research-based content through our partnerships with Ovum and IHS Markit, and updating our conference tracks to reflect the evolution of data center technologies and issues.”

The 2020 event will host meaningful discussions focused on the significant trends, issues, and strategies impacting data center professionals. Attendees can network with like-minded peers to discover best practices for leveraging analytics for improved data center operations, determine the right server capacity for infrastructure and workload needs, decide on the optimal infrastructure model, and more. Each session will be led by industry thought leaders who will provide attendees with the insight needed to determine the best solutions for their organization.

Data Center World 2020 keynote lineup:

“Computing in Apollo 11 and Lessons for Today”

Presented by Frank O’Brien, NASA Historian and Author

O’Brien is a NASA historian and has been a volunteer for NASA/JPL for 25 years, contributing to their education and public outreach mission. He is a recognized expert on the Apollo lunar missions, especially in its computer and guidance-and-navigation systems. For the last nine years, he has been a Solar System Ambassador for JPL, giving monthly lectures on a wide range of spaceflight topics. O’Brien has spent his career working in large data center environments, beginning with large mainframe systems before moving on to managing large SAP systems. His responsibilities also included disaster recovery, communications, and mail systems. O’Brien is the author of “The Apollo Guidance Computer: Architecture and Operation,” a comprehensive book on the computer that took mankind to the moon.

“State of the Data Center Industry Annual Report”

Presented by Bill Kleyman, Executive Vice President of Digital Solutions, Switch

Kleyman brings more than 15 years of experience to his role as Executive Vice President of Digital Solutions at Switch. Using the latest innovations such as AI, machine learning, blockchain, DevOps, cloud, and advanced technologies, Kleyman delivers solutions to customers that help them achieve their business goals and remain competitive in their market. An active member in the technology industry, he was ranked number 16 globally in the Onalytica study that reviewed the top 100 most influential individuals in the cloud landscape; and number 4 in another Onalytica study that reviewed the industry’s top Data Security Experts. His published and referenced work can be found on ITPro Today, Data Center Knowledge, InformationWeek, Network Computing, AFCOM, TechTarget, Dark Reading, Forbes, CBS Interactive, Slashdot, and more.

Data Center World 2020 Content Advisory Board:

The 2020 Content Advisory Board consists of well-respected innovators, thought leaders, and practitioners in the data center industry. Each member of the Advisory Board works closely with the Data Center World content team to compile a conference program that focuses on the current needs of data center professionals. The 2020 Content Advisory Board includes:

Stephen Barbour, San Antonio Data Center Manager, Lowe’s

Steve Bass, Global Data Center Manager, Chevron

Janna Connor, Unit Manager Data Centers, Health Care Service Corporation

Tad Davies, Principal, Bick Consulting Services

Hector Diaz, Managing Director, Mission Critical Sector, Easter-Owens

Christine Ficke, Manager, National Key Partners, CommScope

Carrie Goetz, Principal/CTO, StrategITcom

Kevin Kent, CEO & Founder, Critical Facilities Efficiency Solutions

Lori Murphy, Senior Account Manager, DataSpan

John Parker, Global Data Center Operations and Disaster Recovery, ESRI

Nelson Sigoloff, Data Center Engineering Architect, Valero

Yevgeniy Sverdlik, Editor-in-Chief, Data Center Knowledge

Brian Gillooly, Content Director, Data Center World

“Data Center World is one of the best shows for end users to network and see new solutions from cloud platforms to battery systems,” said Carrie Goetz, Data Center Institute Member & Content Advisory Team Member. “I have met lifelong contacts and friends at these events. If you are involved in the data center industry, this is one of the ‘must-go’ events! It never disappoints!”

For more information on this year’s Data Center World program, please visit: datacenterworld.com

About Data Center World:

Data Center World is the global conference for data center, facilities, and IT professionals. It offers premier education, abundant networking, and the broadest access to best-in-class vendors. Designed to help data center and IT infrastructure professionals with challenging issues, Data Center World presents top quality knowledge without bias towards a specific vendor product or service. Data Center World will be held March 16-19, 2020 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX. Data Center World is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .

