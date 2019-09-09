LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisors Carter Johns, Michael Chu and John Gillis

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisors Carter Johns, Michael Chu and John Gillis have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. The three advisors comprise JCG, LLC in Chesapeake, Va., and reported having served more than $150 million of client brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Ameriprise Financial.



Gillis, Chu and Johns formed JCG in 2012 with the goal of working together to provide exceptional service to their clients and guide them in the pursuit of their financial goals. The three advisors have nearly 60 years of combined financial services experience.

“We want to grow and are looking to LPL’s size and scale to help us do that,” Chu said. As business owners, the group sought a platform with technology and resources that would save them time and differentiate their independent practice. “We’re thrilled with LPL’s technology—the ClientWorks platform has so many features that help us work quickly and efficiently,” he said.

Having built their business largely through referrals, Chu said personalized service is key to their continued business success. “We really like the customization that’s available with statements and our client portal, which makes it easy for us to deliver that personal touch,” he said. Client Goals, the new goals-based tool recently launched in ClientWorks, also brings a lot of value to their planning-based firm. Chu said they are able to easily create personalized plans, making discussions with clients more meaningful and productive. “We can use the reporting during those conversations, providing them with a roadmap to their goals,” he said.

“With LPL’s deep well of resources, we feel positioned well for success. I hope to create a business that my children will hopefully want to be part of one day,” said Chu.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “There’s a growing demand for technology that allows independent advisors to focus on the part of the business they love—helping clients pursue their dreams. We believe the best technology deepens human connections. We are committed to ongoing investments in technology resources and digital capabilities, giving our advisors more time to invest in value-building activities and allowing them to deliver personalized digital experiences that delight their clients. We welcome Carter, Michael and John, and look forward to a long-term relationship with their firm.”

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019.

LPL Financial and JCG, LLC are separate entities.

