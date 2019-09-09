There were 449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,510 in the last 365 days.

Norsk Hydro: REMINDER: Invitation to Hydro Investor Day September 24, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Please find attached the invitation to Hydro Investor Day on September 24, 2019, in Oslo.

If you have not yet registered, we kindly ask you to do so as soon as possible through the following link, hydro.com/investorday.

Best regards,
Investor Relations in Hydro

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Attachment

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.