Norsk Hydro: REMINDER: Invitation to Hydro Investor Day September 24, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Please find attached the invitation to Hydro Investor Day on September 24, 2019, in Oslo.



If you have not yet registered, we kindly ask you to do so as soon as possible through the following link, hydro.com/investorday.



Best regards,

Investor Relations in Hydro



Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.