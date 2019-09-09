RiskLens Appoints Cybersecurity Veterans as Chief Revenue Officer, Vice President of Products

Brian Stone Joins as Chief Revenue Officer, Orion Suydam as Vice President of Products as RiskLens Continues Explosive Growth as the Leader in Cyber Risk Quantification

Brian Stone joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer, charged with continuing RiskLens’ hyper-growth and Sales team expansion in the United States and across the globe to serve the Fortune 1,000 and Global 2,000, United States and International Government sectors, and key industry segments such as Financial Services, Healthcare and Technology.

Orion Suydam joins the firm as Vice President of Products to continue driving and executing on RiskLens’ pioneering vision for its Software-as-a-Service platform, trusted by the world’s largest organizations for the implementation of cyber risk quantification programs built on the internationally recognized Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) model.



In April of this year, RiskLens announced that it had secured $20 million in Series B funding from a powerful syndicate of new and existing investors – led by Paladin Capital Group – to support the company’s continued hyper-growth. Existing investors of the company participating in this Series B funding – Paladin Capital Group, Dell Technologies Capital and Osage Venture Partners – were joined by F-Prime Capital, the global venture capital firm affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments, and MassMutual Ventures, the venture capital arm of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). MassMutual currently utilizes the RiskLens software.

The investment is being used to fuel expansion across Sales, Marketing, Engineering and Professional Services departments and enable RiskLens to retain and grow its market leading position in the emerging cyber risk quantification space. With the appointment of Stone and Suydam, RiskLens rounds out its leadership team, which includes Jack Jones, the original author of FAIR, with two industry veterans with demonstrated success in helping companies drive hyper-growth.

Brian Stone brings 23 years of operating experience helping early-stage enterprise software companies to scale and grow into market leaders. Prior to RiskLens, Brian was SVP of Global Sales at Cofense (formerly PhishMe), where he led new business sales, reseller and MSSP partnerships, renewals, sales operations and sales engineering, helping the company grow from $7MM to $90MM+ revenues. Brian holds a degree in Business Management from North Carolina State University.

Orion brings over 14 years of experience in executive product management of enterprise software products and cybersecurity SaaS at well-known security vendors such as Forcepoint, TippingPoint, Blue Coat Systems and Secure Computing. He has a BS in Computer Science and Mathematics from Rutgers University and earned a Master of Business Administration from the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas.

“RiskLens is driving a new market category in cyber risk management,” said Nick Sanna, Chief Executive Officer at RiskLens. “We are witnessing an explosion in demand from across the world, from every industry segment and increasingly from government entities. As we continue our mission to help organizations forever change the way they assess and manage cyber risk by building quantitative cyber risk management programs supported by the RiskLens platform, we are building a company comprised of the best and brightest in the industry. With the addition of Brian and Orion to our leadership team, we are in a position to continue our market dominance and pioneering position as the world’s foremost cyber risk quantification and management experts.”



The RiskLens Platform is the only enterprise-class, Software as a Service solution built on the Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) standard - now trusted by more than 6,000 leading professionals in security and risk, and represented within 8 out of Fortune 10, 75% of the Fortune 50 and nearly 30% of the Fortune 1,000 organizations.



RiskLens supports clients around the globe, across more than nine vertical industries through direct engagement and a growing list of prestigious alliance partners. The company recently announced integrations with leading software providers in the Governance, Risk and Compliance space – RSA, ServiceNow and RSAM – as well as professional services partnerships with Protiviti, PwC Australia, Wipro and TUV Rheinland OpenSky.

About RiskLens

RiskLens is the leading provider of quantitative cyber risk management software and professional services designed to help organizations build enterprise wide programs. Its platform is recognized as a mission-critical business application for cybersecurity and risk teams across the Fortune 1,000. RiskLens empowers large enterprises and government organizations to manage cyber risk from the business perspective by quantifying that risk in monetary terms. Clients depend on RiskLens solutions to better understand and communicate their cyber risk exposure in financial terms, prioritize their risk mitigations, measure the ROI of their security investments, and meet regulatory demands calling for the quantification of cyber risk. RiskLens is the only cyber risk quantification software purpose-built on FAIR, the standard quantification model for information security and operational risk. For more information visit the RiskLens website at www.risklens.com.

