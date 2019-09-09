ICMI Contact Center Connections 2019 Announces Partnership with Midwest Contact Center Association

Midwest Contact Center Association to launch a Chicago Chapter at the conference, taking place Oct. 28-30

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) , the authority on contact center excellence, today announces its partnership with the Midwest Contact Center Association at ICMI Contact Center Connections 2019. Midwest Contact Center Association is launching a local Chicago Chapter and will hold its first chapter meeting at the conference on October 29, providing ICMI attendees the opportunity to network with other local contact center professionals.



ICMI Contact Center Connections 2019 will take place October 28-30, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, IL. To learn more about the event and to register, please visit: icmi.com/Contact-Center-Connections

“At ICMI, we are always looking for new ways to provide our attendees with networking opportunities that allow them to make valuable connections with industry peers,” said Patty Caron, Event Director, ICMI. “Our partnership with the Midwest Contact Center Association at ICMI Contact Center Connections aligns perfectly with this intent and we are pleased to support new ways for attendees to collaborate at the event.”

Midwest Contact Center Association brings together contact center professionals with the common goal of education, collaboration, and networking. By providing an environment that fosters conversation rather than simply presentation, professionals can grow in their knowledge, find others to collaborate with, and drive real change in their own centers. This directly aligns with the purpose of ICMI Contact Center Connections, making this partnership a natural next step to provide attendees with even more opportunity for networking.

The first Midwest Contact Center Association Chicago chapter meeting, taking place on October 29 at ICMI Contact Center Connections, will offer an interactive roundtable discussion with current chapter members. The inaugural meeting provides ICMI attendees with the opportunity to connect and learn from other contact center professionals. Attendees can also learn about membership benefits as well as opportunities to get involved with the association.

“The partnership between ICMI and the Midwest Contact Center Association is a great one because both organizations are committed to helping contact center professionals hone their skills through education, collaboration, and networking,” said Hale Jay, Founder & Board Member, Midwest Contact Center Association. “The Chicago ICMI event should not be missed by anyone in our industry and the MWCCA is excited to launch another successful chapter in Chicago.”

Register for ICMI Contact Center Connections 2019:

To register before September 13th and save up to $300, please visit: icmi.com/contact-center-connections/Pricing/Passes-and-Pricing

Follow ICMI on social: (#ICMIConnections)

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

About Midwest Contact Center Association

Midwest Contact Center Association is a local contact center organization run by contact center professionals for contact center professionals. The focus of the association is to connect local contact center practitioners with the common goal of education, collaboration, and networking. The environment for meetings is a mix of contact center tours, round-table panel discussions, keynote presentations, training opportunities, and networking functions. The MWCCA has been operating in Minneapolis for the past 10 years and has nearly 500 contact centers with 1,800 practitioners. We are expanding in 2020 to Chicago. For more information please contact Hale Jay at Hale@contactcenterconsultinggroup.com or visit our website at www.mwcca.org.

Heather Donner

ICMI PR

ICMIPR@UBM.com

415-947-6109



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.