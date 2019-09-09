XLIVE Releases 2019 Agenda, First Speakers, New Dates, And The LiveX Symposium

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- The 2019 XLIVE Annual Conference & Expo , set for November 17-20 at the MGM Grand Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, will feature the richest and most comprehensive curriculum available for live events and entertainment professionals. More than 200 speakers led by Ashely Crowder of VNTANA, Matt Kenagy of Caesars, Carola Jain of Spartan Race, Austin Johnston of AKJ Group, Chris Racan of KAABOO, Matt Leone of Charity Bomb, Michael Julian of Made Events, and Ryan Edwards of Masary Studios will address topics from experiential marketing and fan engagement, to expanding events and productions internationally, ticketing, event diversity, sustainability, and more.



The conference will host over 1,300 live event industry professionals and offer an array of workshops, panel discussions, networking events, performances, and more. The conference will focus on how digital technologies are transforming the way that live events develop, sharing expertise on how to create more immersive, satisfying and engaging experiences for event attendees.

New this year is the LiveX Symposium, co-produced with sister show LDI. Taking place all day Wednesday, November 20 at MGM Grand, LiveX focuses on immersive experiential design, from brand activations to cutting-edge entertainment. Topics range from Digital Environments as Today’s Scenic Design on how lighting and technology is best used to meet event goals to Becoming a Festivalite: Designing for Music Festivals and Live Events, a look at the mesmerizing stage and set designs for the largest festivals around the world, from EDC to Electric Forest.

The entire XLIVE Conference will cover more than 40 sessions and workshops during the three days. Notable sessions include:

The Importance of Inclusion and Diversity at Events: Now more than ever, it’s essential that producers ensure that their events are designed to be inclusive and accessible, regardless of a guest’s ability and identity. In this competitive market, investing in and marketing a welcoming environment for all guests will directly result in increased ticket sales, better guest services, and reduced exposure.

The Ticketing Frontier: The Good, The Bad, and the Not So Pretty: As the world becomes more digital, consumers expect ticketing to become increasingly more seamless. Ticketing companies and live event producers are exploring applications of blockchain, RFID, cashless systems and protections to the secondary market to improve the ticketing experience for event attendees. Join this session as our panel of experts discuss what's next for ticketing.

International Expansion: Growing Your Event's Global Footprint: As events begin to stretch more across the globe, alternative community-building strategies such as opening permanent brick-and-mortar locations and expanding into fashion or media are helping experience brands grow their communities and create a sense of belonging and access all year round.

Cannabizness: Understanding Cannabis within the Live Event Marketplace: The expert panel will break down their keys to operation a festival that encourages safe cannabis use while exploring the challenges of integrating lawful marijuana into festival environments that have traditionally punished open drug use.

Digital Turf: Breaking Down the Esports Live Event: Esports live events have become so popular that organizers have attracted some big non-endemic brands to sponsor like Coca-Cola, MasterCard and Cheez-Its. The panel of experts will help navigate all the nuances of esports live events, and compare and contrast them to other live events.

Networking and socializing opportunities will also play a sizable role at XLIVE Annual Conference & Expo. These include a continental breakfast & coffee, an exhibits and networking sessions throughout the three days, the opening reception, and the after party at AREA15 to close out the conference.

To further help with networking, XLIVE will feature Klik ’s wearable networking badges for conference attendees. This technology allows attendees to simply approach one another and “klik” badges together to swap contact information. Through the event app, attendees can also ask questions to the session moderators. This is another step for the conference to further embrace and use technology for networking, attendee engagement, and even sustainability as the badges eliminate the need for business cards for the 1,300 person conference.

“I think XLIVE is an exceptional experience because it’s bringing together some of the best and brightest in the industry to exchange ideas,” Julia Hartz, co-founder and CEO of Eventbrite Inc., stated in a release. “The concept of this particular conference is the idea that we’re not just going to maintain, we are going to evolve, and I just love the sense of growth, and forward evolution.”

Event technology has moved on from the days of lists of names on paper and a telephone. Now, the digital arsenal available to event planners is large and getting larger. Additionally, digital applications provide a range of services that include venue sourcing, website design, registration management and agenda building, as well as marketing outreach and event data analytics.

Join the community of event marketers, producers, designers and technologists at XLIVE Annual Conference & Expo and learn about the creative ways that festivals and live events are delivering memorable experiences through the latest cutting-edge technologies.

