Risk Strategies Appoints Industry Veteran Edward J. Flanagan as Managing Director, Northeast Regional Leader

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the appointment of Edward J. Flanagan, a veteran broker and experienced sales leader, as New England Regional Operations Leader. Flanagan will succeed John Scroope, who has been promoted to the newly created role, National Director of Retail Operations.

An industry veteran with 30 years of experience in the insurance brokerage business, Flanagan comes to Risk Strategies from Arthur J. Gallagher, where he worked as a producer focused on clients in the technology, life sciences, financial services and healthcare industries.

“The rapid growth of Risk Strategies is both exciting and challenging, requiring that we continuously evolve our structure to keep pace,” said John Mina, Risk Strategies’ President. “With John moving up to oversee national retail operations, we saw Ed’s experience as a perfect fit for our New England region’s needs.”

In his prior role, Flanagan led a high technology practice, served as liaison to the Worldwide Broker Network and sales leader, where he was responsible for recruiting, hiring and developing new producers across both the property and casualty and employee benefits practices. He was also a member of the operating committee, helping to develop and manage strategies for growing branch revenue and profitability.

“I’m thrilled to join an organization that is in such a dynamic growth phase,” said Flanagan. “I believe my hands-on experience working with clients, developing sales teams and managing operations will translate well to this position and help our regional offices achieve even greater results.”

Like his predecessor, Flanagan, an Arlington resident and graduate of Stonehill College, will oversee both the firm’s New England region operations and its Boston headquarters office. Scroope, who joined Risk Strategies in October of 2017, will continue to be based in Boston as his operational oversight shifts to the national level.

In his new role, Scroope will coordinate with the company’s regional operations leaders to drive organic growth in those territories, as well as to facilitate the integration of acquired organizations into regional and national operations.

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 50 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

