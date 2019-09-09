AKVIS Releases AKVIS ArtSuite 17.0 Photo Decoration Software

ArtSuite 17: Frames and Effects for Photos

AKVIS announces AKVIS ArtSuite 17, an impressive collection of photo effects. Version 17 offers new photo decoration features.

PERM, RUSSIA, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AKVIS ArtSuite is photo decoration software that adds various effects and frames to digital photos. The program offers a wide range of features to suit all tastes: it is possible to embellish photos with 3D classic frames or hand painted frames created by professional artists, add a passe-partout with a frame around it, apply creative edge effects, imitate a canvas texture, adjust tones and colors in an image, and much more. Each effect includes a number of ready-to-use presets that are also fully customizable to user's preference.

Version 17.0 provides the updated Frame Packs Manager for the Hand Painted Frame. It is now possible to create custom frame packs. Also, the Delete button has been added.

The Batch Processing option has been enhanced. It is now possible to pre-specify custom file names: add a suffix to the initial file name or even assign another name with sequence number.

Also, the updated software provides support for more RAW files, some bug fixes, and stability improvements.

Download AKVIS ArtSuite 17.0! AKVIS offers a 10 day trial period of fully functional use.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32-bit, 64-bit; Mac OS X 10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.14 - 64-bit. The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop, Corel Photo-Paint, and other image editors.

AKVIS ArtSuite Home sells for $39.00. Deluxe and Business versions are also available for sophisticated users and commercial clients. Consult the official website akvis.com for more details about license types and prices of the product.

The update is free for users who bought ArtSuite in the last 12 months. Users whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get ArtSuite 17.0 for only $14.95.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of video & image processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products: standalone applications and Photoshop plugins for Windows and Mac.



