Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A new report reveals that the Global Concentrated Solar Power Market is set to capture a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% between 2019 and 2026. In 2018, the market was valued at $3,793.0 million. By 2026, the market is expected to reach $8,046.7 million.

In the Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) system, molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage is widely used. CSP system uses mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight or solar thermal energy to generate solar power.

Best suited regions with strong radiation are Northern America, Southern Europe and Middle East, South Africa and parts of India, China, Australia and Southern U.S and CSP is a carbon-free source of electricity.

Rise in Investment from different industries in renewable sources and increase in acceptance of heat storage systems are the factors that increases the growth. High cost incurred during concentrated solar power energy production hinders the market growth during the forecast period and also the rise in environmental issues based on carbon emissions results in focus to decrease air pollution as well as rise in awareness of global warming.

Asia-Pacific CSP market growth is due to the constant increase in population and improvement in lifestyle, growth in manufacturing industries, increase in foreign investments, rise in economic growth rate and universal shift in production capacities.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Abengoa

BrightSource Energy

Areva

Acciona

ESolar

SolarReserve

Wilson Solarpower

Novatec

Shams Power

ACWA

SUPCON

Thai Solar Energy

Sunhome

Global Concentrated Solar Power Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the global concentrated solar power market has been conducted based on type, manufacturers, technology, end user industry, application and region.

By type, the Concentrated Solar Power market has been segmented into Parabolic Tower Systems, Dish/Engine Systems, Power Tower Systems and Others.

By manufacturers, the Concentrated Solar Power market has been segmented into Abengoa, BrightSource Energy, Acciona, Areva, SolarReserve, ESolar, Novatec, Wilson Solarpower, Shams Power, Novatec, ACWA, Shams Power, Thai Solar Energy, SUPCON and Sunhome.

By technology, the market has been segmented into parabolic trough, Fresnel reflectors, dish stirling and solar power Fresnel reflectors.

By End user industry, the market has been segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.

By application, the Concentrated Solar Power Market has been segmented into Generate Electricity, Industrial Heating and Others.

Global Concentrated Solar Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa, South America and Europe. In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are covered. In Europe, countries such as the Germany, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe are covered. In Asia-Pacific countries such as the China, India, Thailand, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific are covered. In LAMEA, countries such as South Africa, Morocco, UAE, Egypt and Rest of LAMEA are covered.

Major share in global concentrated solar power market is of Europe. MAE is attributed to be the fastest growing region. CSP capacity of Europe is expected to reach as high as 5GW by the year 2030. In 2018 the market share of Middle East Region was 21.0%

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

