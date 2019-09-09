Global Microinsurance Markets to 2024: Market Dynamics, Products, Value Chain, Key Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microinsurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microinsurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global microinsurance market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Growth of the insurance sector across the globe and increasing access to financial services among all classes of the society are the chief factors driving the market growth. Recent advancements such as peer-to-peer models and other such consumer-friendly insurance models are also positively influencing the market.



These new trends provide consumers with access to fexible products and an end-to-end digital experience ensuring transparency between the insurance taker and service provider. Additionally, as more products are becoming digitally available, microinsurance policies have gained preference amongst individuals in higher income segments as well.



Key Questions Answered:



How has the global microinsurance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global microinsurance industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the provider?

What is the breakup of the market based on the model type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global microinsurance industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global microinsurance industry?

What is the structure of the global microinsurance industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global microinsurance industry?

What are the profit margins in the global microinsurance industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Microinsurance Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Provider

5.5 Market Breakup by Model Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Property Insurance

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Health Insurance

6.3 Life Insurance

6.4 Index Insurance

6.5 Accidental Death and Disability Insurance

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Provider

7.1 Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Microinsurance Through Aid/Government Support



8 Market Breakup by Model Type

8.1 Partner Agent Model

8.2 Full-Service Model

8.3 Provider Driven Model

8.4 Community-Based/Mutual Model

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mouvca

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.