New Line of DT Research POS Rugged Tablets Lower TCO for Restaurants, Hospitality and Retail Businesses

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Research , the leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, today announced the DT306CR, DT318CR and DT310CR rugged tablets, developed with built-in Point-of-Service (POS) features in a rugged form designed to stand up to the tough environments within restaurants, hospitality, retail and logistics businesses. The tablets are MIL-STD 810G rated to withstand four feet drops, liquid spills, vibrations, dust and extreme temperatures.

The sleek, modern tablets are available with a 6-inch (DT306CR), 8-inch (DT318CR) or 10.1-inch (DT310CR) LED-backlight screen and capacitive touch. POS capabilities are built into the high-performance devices and options include an EMV chip-and-signature card reader, encrypted magnetic stripe reader (MSR), 2D barcode scanner, NFC/RFID reader and camera. DT Research’s signature hot swappable battery design enables the tablets to operate continuously and improve user productivity.

“Restaurants, retailers, hospitality and logistics companies face razor thin margins, while consumer expectations for customer service are on the rise,” said Daw Tsai, Sc.D., president of DT Research. “Many businesses have tried consumer-grade tablets, but they break easily in rough environments – making the TCO of mobile devices cost-prohibitive over time. We used our expertise producing military-grade tablets to design a line of tablets with POS features that are tough enough to stand up in harsh environments and cost-effective for businesses.”

According to a VDC Research study , the average annual TCO (total cost of ownership) of a ruggedized tablet is 22% lower than the average annual TCO of a non-rugged tablet. The study found average failure rates for non-rugged tablets is 15.2% compared to 6.9% for rugged tablets. Lost productivity, as a result of mobile device failure, was a leading contributor to higher TCO for non-rugged tablets. Mobile workers lost an average of 52-80 minutes of productivity when their mobile device failed. (Source: VDC Research, Total Cost of Ownership Models for Mobile Computing and Wireless Platforms, Third Edition.)

Durability and reliability not the only factors to consider when calculating the TCO for a POS tablet. DT Research POS tablets can significantly improve worker productivity by streamlining mobile data capture, storage and transmission within a lightweight device, making it ideal for food ordering, tableside check-out, mobile check-in and efficient inventory management. The DT318CR and DT310CR POS tablets run on Microsoft® Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise OS enabling seamless front and back office application integration with advanced Windows 10 security.

“Since most restaurants, retail stores, casinos, cruise ships, and warehouses use Windows for back office applications, our Windows-based POS tablets help companies streamline inventory management and drive down operational costs through ‘data-driven decisions’ based on tying orders to inventory,” said Kevin Tsai, Head of Product Engineering at DT Research. “We also offer customizable OS capabilities that can turn the tablet into a dedicated solution, which is ideal for fast-paced workers within customer service and logistics management.”

Key features and options for the DT306CR, DT318CR and DT310CR rugged POS tablets include:

Screen Size Choices - 6-inch, 8 inch or 10.1-inch LED-backlight screen with capacitive touch.

- 6-inch, 8 inch or 10.1-inch LED-backlight screen with capacitive touch. High Durability - MIL-STD-810 rating addresses a broad range of environmental conditions including: shock, random vibration, and exposure to high and low temperatures (both operating and in storage).

- MIL-STD-810 rating addresses a broad range of environmental conditions including: shock, random vibration, and exposure to high and low temperatures (both operating and in storage). Lightweight - .71 lbs. (6-inch screen), 1.7 lbs. (8-inch screen) or 2.1 lbs. (10.1-inch screen).

.71 lbs. (6-inch screen), 1.7 lbs. (8-inch screen) or 2.1 lbs. (10.1-inch screen). POS Capabilities - Encrypted magnetic stripe reader, MSR, EMV Chip-and-Signature card reader (DT318CR and DT310CR), 2D barcode scanner, NFC/RFID reader, 5-megapixel back camera.

Encrypted magnetic stripe reader, MSR, EMV Chip-and-Signature card reader (DT318CR and DT310CR), 2D barcode scanner, NFC/RFID reader, 5-megapixel back camera. Wireless Communications - Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 LE.

- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 LE. High Performance, Energy-efficient - Intel ® Atom ® quad core processors

- Intel Atom quad core processors Enterprise Operating System – DT318 and DT310 run Microsoft ® Windows ® 10 IoT Enterprise OS. The DT306CR runs Android 8.1.

DT318 and DT310 run Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Enterprise OS. The DT306CR runs Android 8.1. Continuous Operation - Hot swappable batteries enable zero downtime.

Unique Accessories

The DT306CR, DT318CR and DT310CR POS tablets have an optional wearable holster and safety lanyard for additional protection against damage from accidental drops and potential theft. An upright tabletop cradle with position lock enables the tablet to be used while on a counter or bar, and easily taken out to carry table-to-table.

Availability

The DT306CR, DT3018CR, and DT310CR rugged tablets are available immediately from DT Research’s authorized resellers and partners.

About DT Research

DT Research™, an early Mobile Tablet pioneer and leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing systems for vertical markets, delivers the world’s most comprehensive line of Rugged and Industrial-grade Tablets, Mobile POS Tablets, Digital Signage Systems and Medical Computing Solutions. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays, and Windows® operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, retail and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices in China and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com and follow @dtresearch, #MilitaryTablets and #RuggedTablets.

DT Research and WebDT are trademarks of DT Research, Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

