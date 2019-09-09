Meritage Homes Opens Parkview Glen in Anderson County Designed for First-Time Buyers

Affordable Homes in the desirable Wren school district

PELZER, S.C., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes , the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., is opening a Greenville community that's focused on the growing first-time buyer market.



With demand for new homes increasing among first-time buyers who want to escape escalating rents, Meritage Homes has designed an entry-level line of homes that include many high-end features typical in a more-expensive, move-up home. Fireplaces, engineered quartz or granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and flexible living spaces are among a few of the features homeowners can expect from this line designed specifically with them in mind.

Community Quick Facts:

Name: Parkview Glen

Address: 221 Walking Stick Way, Pelzer, SC 29669

221 Walking Stick Way, Pelzer, SC 29669 Price Range: From the $180,000s

From the $180,000s Home Sizes: Approximately 1,600 square feet to 2,700 square feet

Approximately 1,600 square feet to 2,700 square feet Models Available to Tour: 1

1 Home Designs: 6

6 School District: Wren School District

Wren School District Contact Phone Number: (877) 275-6374

Conveniently located just off I-85 and Highway 29, the Parkview Glen community features 142 homesites and offers six designer-curated ranch and two-story floorplans ranging from 1,591 to 2,751 square feet, with prices starting in the $180,000s. In addition to savings from our energy-efficient features, Parkview Glen buyers may be eligible for certain USDA programs allowing qualifying homebuyers to buy a new home with no down payment and/or low interest rates. Greenville’s newest community opened for sales August 24, 2019.

“We are thrilled to bring our newest Meritage Homes community, Parkview Glen, to Anderson County. Parkview Glen offers an easier, more affordable way into home ownership, while incorporating Meritage’s industry-leading energy-efficient building practices. Parkview will offer a buying process with clear pricing and no surprises,” said Joshua Riley, Director of Sales for Meritage Homes in Greenville.

Meritage provides a streamlined home-buying experience for first-time buyers by offering a one-stop sales and design process at the community with no additional trip to a design center and simplified packages for décor and features. Every home also includes Meritage’s M.Connected Home™ Automation Suite, with Wi-Fi enabled video doorbells, smart door locks, lighting controls, and advanced thermostats. Every Meritage home is built with energy- and money-saving features including open cell spray-foam insulation, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, Low-E windows, a fresh air management system and more.

For more information about Parkview Glen, please call (877) 275 6374 or visit www.meritagehomes.com/state/sc/greenville/parkviewglen.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 34-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contact: Adrienne Logel

(864) 751-3908

Adrienne.logel@meritagehomes.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc149c2e-d377-43c5-8772-9d2a9637e184

The Dalton model The Dalton model at Parkview Glen by Meritage Homes



