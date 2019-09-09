Enhance Member Experience with Newgen at CUNA Technology Council Conference, 2019

Newgen to Showcase Solutions for Credit Unions

/EIN News/ --

Chicago, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Newgen Software Inc., a global provider of automation platform for managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it is participating in the CUNA Technology Council Conference to be held in Chicago on September 11–14, 2019.

Newgen will be showcasing solutions, built on its process automation platform, to help credit unions become more agile and deliver improved member services.

"Customer expectations are rising and regulatory compliances are becoming stricter, and hence it is important for credit unions to remain competitive through investment in innovation. Newgen aims to collaborate with credit unions and help them deliver an enhanced experience to members through its unified automation platform,” said Diwakar Nigam, CEO, Newgen Software Inc.

Subject matter experts from Newgen will be available at Booth Number 8 to offer insights on solutions for credit unions, including online account opening, retail loan origination solution, and commercial loan origination solution. And how these comprehensive, proven solutions enable digital transformation in credit unions.

In addition, on September 12, 2019 at 1:45 pm local time, Newgen will demonstrate its mobile-based intuitive and interactive digital account opening solution. The solution is comprehensive and simple enough for users to stay on the application and complete it, or save it to resume it later. The solution helps credit unions with omnichannel banking, faster-go-to-market, and regulatory compliance.

About Newgen Software Inc.

Newgen Software Inc. is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200+ banks and financial services institutions as its clients. Newgen’s banking process management framework automates critical business processes for banking institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

For more information, please visit https:// newgensoft.com/

Connect with us:

Asif Khan Newgen Software Inc. asif.khan@newgensoft.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.