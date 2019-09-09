Sarraf Gentile LLP Launches Complimentary Review Service for Permanent Life Insurance Policyholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life insurance is a critical part of most people’s lives – whether it’s saving for the future or protecting loved ones. But it can be difficult to make sure you have the right policy in place and that you’re not overpaying for it.



This complexity increases for people who purchase Universal Life (UL) or Variable Universal Life (VUL) policies. These policies may have been purchased through an agent or as a workplace benefit.

Recent premium increases and lower than forecasted returns have resulted in many policyholders seeing their hard earned life insurance cash values dwindle. Some are being forced to contribute large sums of cash to simply keep their policies in force. Worse yet, some policies are being lapsed after years of premium payments. It is becoming harder to tell if a policy is healthy or a potential time bomb.

For a UL or VUL policy that has been negatively affected by premium increases or lower than expected returns, Sarraf Gentile LLP can help determine whether the premium charges are lawful. For a review, please contact Joseph Gentile at joseph@sarrafgentile.com . All reviews are free and confidential.

Sarraf Gentile LLP has extensive experience advising clients on life insurance issues and litigating insurance claims, with an emphasis on class actions. The firm handles cases nationwide and has recovered millions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Some of the companies that sell permanent life insurance policies include: Northwestern Mutual, MassMutual, Prudential Financial, Pacific Life, Metlife, AIG, Guardian, AXA, Protective, Primerica, Sammons Enterprises, Nationwide, Torchmark, Penn Mutual, Securian Financial, Principal Financial Group, Western & Southern Financial, Genworth, National Life Group, Legal & General, Zurich, Lincoln Benefit Life Co., RiverSource, USAA, Ohio National, Talcott Resolution, One America, Allianz, Aflac, Allstate Corp., Global Atlantic, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co, Jackson, Great-West, CNO Financial Group, American National, Unum Group, Ameritas, Nassa Re, and TIAA.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Joseph Gentile

SARRAF GENTILE LLP

401 Park Avenue South

New York, New York 10016

Tel: 212-868-3610

joseph@sarrafgentile.com

www.sarrafgentile.com



