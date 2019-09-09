Orthogonal Thinker/EI Announces Kevin Matthews, Former Campaign Director of the Denver Psilocybin Initiative, to Join Senior Executive Team to Further Communications Strategy

/EIN News/ -- KIHEI, HAWAII, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Orthogonal Thinker Inc. (“Orthogonal/EI” or the “Company”), a biotech holding and operating company, announced today that Kevin Matthews has joined the Company’s Senior Executive Team as Chief Communications Officer to further the Company’s public relations efforts and identify opportunities for psilocin pro-drug research.

Matthews attended the United States Military Academy at West Point and is the former Campaign Director of the Denver Psilocybin Initiative. Kevin mobilized a diverse and dedicated group of volunteers to spearhead the successful passage of Initiative 301 that made Denver, Colorado, the first city in the United States to decriminalize the personal possession, use, and cultivation of psilocybin mushrooms.

“We are thrilled to have Kevin join the Orthogonal & EI team,” said David Nikzad, Founder of Orthogonal Thinker Inc. “His demonstrated ability to lead awareness campaigns that mobilize change to improve overall wellbeing will be an incredible asset to our team.”

Matthews is a leading advocate for psychoactive drug policy reform in the United States and is the Co-Founder and Director of the Society for Psychedelic Outreach, Reform, and Education (“SPORE”), an educational organization working to transform public opinion sufficiently to liberate and integrate the use of psychedelics.

Psilocin is the active component in psilocybin-containing mushrooms and has substantial medical potential in the treatment of depression and addiction, according to new research.

“Psychoactive compounds like psilocybin, peyote, ayahuasca, iboga, and their analogs are medicine,” Matthews said. “They are a cultural necessity for health, mental wellness, intersectionality, innovation, and national readiness. We are working to educate Americans on the benefits of these compounds and create new regulatory environments where individuals have more access to them so they can achieve the healing and cognitive performance they need. I look forward to furthering education about these compounds through my new role with Orthogonal.”

For more information about Orthogonal Thinker Inc., visit www.orthogonalthinker.com.

About Orthogonal Thinker Inc.

Orthogonal/EI is an innovative biotech holding company that acquires and accelerates companies engaged in psilocybin, psychoactive compounds, plant sciences, and mental wellness. Orthogonal/EI is coupling AI and Blockchain technology with investments in and acquisitions of organizations that elevate and empower humanity with plant medicine to set a new standard for health and mental wellness.

Contact: Cassandra Dowell dowell.cassandra@gmail.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.