InspireMD to Present at the HC Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by carotid artery disease, today announced that James Barry, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Craig Shore, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company update at the HC Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held September 8-10 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Management’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10 from 3:50 to 4:15pm ET.



About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable stroke free long-term outcomes.

InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR and certain warrants are quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR.WS and NSPR.WSB.

