Dry Ice Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2023

Executive Summary

Dry ice is also called solid carbon dioxide. Dry ice refers to the solid form of carbon dioxide without any residue. Dry ice is manufactured by the sublimation process in which the liquid carbon dioxide directly changes to the gaseous form. The gaseous carbon dioxide is compressed and cooled to obtain liquefied carbon. The liquefied carbon dioxide undergoes pressurized expansion to produce dry ice.

Dry ice is colorless, non-flammable, slightly acidic, and odorless. The relatively low temperature of dry ice increases its demand in the global market. Dry ice finds wide application in machine blast cleaning, food preservation, and other uses. The purified form of dry ice finds use in the food and beverage industry, while the unpurified dry ice is used for machine cleaning.

Market Opportunities and Limitations

The increase in demand for dry ice as a refrigerant in the food as well as the transport industry is a key market driver of dry ice. The increase in demand for frozen foods and the non-toxic and non-combustible nature of dry ice is expected to accelerate market growth further. The increased use of dry ice in the industrial sector for blast cleaning will fuel market growth. Dry ice is a safer alternative to other chemicals, and cleaning solvents are driving the demand for industry use. The versatile nature of dry ice is another factor that drives the growth of the global dry ice market.

The inability of dry ice to be useful in the long-term storage is, however, a potential limitation that can negatively affect the growth of the global market.

Global Market Segmentation

The global dry ice market is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

Based on the product type, the global market is subdivided into dry ice pellets, dry ice slab, dry ice block, dry ice slab, dry ice powder, and dry ice column.

Depending on the application, the global market segmentation includes transportation and distribution, industrial cleaning, food manufacturing and processing, research and scientific, and the entertainment industry.

The regional market segmentation includes North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Scenario

The leading players in the global dry ice market are Linde Industrial Gases, Air Water Carbonic, Praxair, Messer Group, Polar Ice, Continental Carbonic, Mastro Ice, Air Liquide, Yara, Tripti Dry Ice, and US Ice Carvers. Other notable players in the global market are Sicgil India, Cee Kay Supply, Punjab Carbonic, and TFK Corporation.

Latest Industry Trends

The installation of new technologies is helping in the better production of dry ice. The top players in the market are adopting the latest technologies to enhance dry ice production. The innovation of frozen food that is made possible with the use of dry ice is a recent trend in the industry. The healthcare industry and grocery stores will benefit from the dry ice market in the coming years. The increase in the transportation of goods will increase the demand for dry ice in the transportation industry.

