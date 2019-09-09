WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ IBS Treatment Market 2019 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2026”.

IBS Treatment Industry 2019

Irritable bowel syndrome, also referred to as irritable bowel disease, is a long-term gastrointestinal disorder. IBS causes abdominal pain, mucus in stool, irregular bowel habits, bloating, alternating diarrhea and constipation. It is also known as mucus colitis, spastic colitis, and nervous colon. It is a chronic condition, but symptoms tend to change over the years. IBS can result in persistent discomfort, but most people will not suffer severe complications.

Key Players

The list of key players in Americas IBS treatment market include companies like Allergan Plc (Ireland), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Nestle (Switzerland), Ardelyx, Inc. (U.S.), Sebela Pharmaceuticals (Ireland), Alfasigma USA, Inc. (Italy), Probi (Sweden), RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Israel), Ipsen (France), AstraZeneca (U.K), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan), Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc (U.S.), 4D pharma plc (U.K), Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (U.S.), among others.

Market Analysis

Irritable bowel syndrome is one of the crucial disorders affecting the digestive system of humans. In spite of the fact that the reason for IBS is doubtful, however, few factors that cause IBS are inflammation of digestive tracts, an extreme disease, contraction of muscles in the intestine, fluctuations in gut bacteria, and nerve diseases.

The growing pervasiveness of gastrointestinal infections, the geriatric populace, depression, undesirable eating regimen, nervousness, and stressful lifestyle of people in America are the drivers of the American IBS market. The report assumes that America's IBS treatment market is projected to prosper at a CAGR of about 9.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Rising consumer awareness about IBS syndrome has increased the footfall of sufferers in healthcare centers and hospitals. Also, enhancing expenses in the medicinal services area is driving the growth of the IBS treatment market. However, strict FDA regulations and inadmissible sufficiency of the treatment may obstruct the growth of the American IBS treatment market.

The American IBS treatment market can be forecasted on the basis of its drugs type, treatment types, end-users, and regional analysis. Some of the details from the report are mentioned below-

Based on its drugs type, the American IBS treatment market is segmented into-

• Linaclotide

• Lubiprostone

• Eluxadoline

• Alosetron

• Rifaximin

On the basis of treatment types, the American IBS treatment market is classified into-

• IBS-C

• IBS-D

• IBS-M

Crucial end-users-

• Clinics

• Research laboratories

• Hospitals

Regional Analysis

Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, the Middle East & Africa are the major regions that contribute to the growth and development of IBS treatment market.

Important facts

• According to the research, around 15% of the total world population is encountering symptoms related to IBS. The ones who are suffering the most are either women or people below the age group of 50. This issue is caused when there is an imbalance in the way the nervous system, brain, and gut interact with each other.

• Several pharmaceutical firms are working on some beneficial products which are now under clinical trials. These products will address the unmet demands of people in this therapy area, which will further accelerate the growth of the market.

• The leading market players are involved in strategic collaborations and partnerships and product updates to attain competitive advantages in this market.

• In the year 2018, Ardelyx, Inc. declared that the enterprise conducted the safety extension portion of its Phase 3 T3MPO program, planned to support the registration of tenapanor for the treatment of people suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).

• In the year 2016, Nestlé introduced ProNourish, the nationally distributed product of its kind, formulated and retailed specifically for people with digestive sensitivities. It is a nutritional drink that helps make following a low FODMAP diet.

All these facts reflect the growth and development of American IBS treatment market.

