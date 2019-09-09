Coconut Water Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Coconut Water Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Coconut water refers to the clear liquid obtained from the young green coconuts. Coconut water is one of the popular drinks in tropical countries. The nutritional benefits, great taste, and natural hydrating qualities make it one of the fastest-growing beverages in various countries across the globe.

Coconut water is a major source of nutrients having magnesium, calcium, and potassium. It also contains the essential amino acids, minerals, and vitamins, and is low in fat. It is considered as a healthy and low-calorie drink that makes up a perfect alternative for the soft drinks. The shift in the lifestyles of people, making them more conscious of health is expected to increase the demand for coconut water.

Global Market Drivers

Coconut water is found to be effective in reducing weight, lowering blood pressure, regulating blood sugar, rehydrating body, balancing pH levels, and treating headaches. The various health benefits associated with coconut water is propelling market growth. The increasing availability of the coconut water alternatives in the form of concentrates, candies, and mix is also driving the market growth. The use of coconut in cooking, medicine, other food as well as beverages and government initiatives will also fuel the market growth.

Global Market Division

The global market of coconut water is segmented based on form, type, application, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

Depending on the form, the global coconut water market is further divided into liquid and powder form. The liquid form segment occupies the largest share in the global market. The growing awareness about the health benefits accounts for the large share. The powder form is expected to increase in demand owing to its capability of retaining the nutritional benefits and natural flavour for a longer duration.

Based on the type, the global market is segmented into pure coconut water and mixed coconut water.

Based on the application, the global coconut water market is segmented into 0-14 yrs, 15-34 yrs, 35-54 yrs, and 55 yrs and above.

Depending on the packaging, the coconut water market is bifurcated into a plastic bottle and tetra pack. The tetra pack segment is expected to grow by a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to its recyclable, eco-friendly nature and the ability to extend the shelf life of the coconut water.

Based on the distribution channel, the market segmentation includes offline channels and online channels. The offline segment is the leading market segment due to its easy geographical reach.

Based on regional segmentation, the global market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the competitive global coconut water market are Pepsico, Coca-Coal (Zico), Naked Juice, Maverick Brands, C2O Pure Coconut Water, Taste Nirvana, VITA COCO, and PECU. Other significant players include Coconut Palm Group, Edward & Sons, Amy & Brian, CocoJal, and GrupoSerigy.

Top Industry News

Product innovation is a key growth strategy adopted by the top players in the global coconut water market. The availability of coconut water in multiple flavours like lime, mango, watermelon, and pineapple is a recent industry trend. The flavoured coconut water is becoming popular among fitness enthusiasts and athletes.

