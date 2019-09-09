BIPV Modules Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “BIPV Modules Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “BIPV Modules Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “BIPV Modules Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The BIPV Modules Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

According to a new report by Grand View Research, Global BIPV Modules Market is set to capture a compound annual growth rate of 18.8% from 2019 to 2025. It is expected to reach USD 36.74 BILLION BY 2025.

Renewable installations will drive the demand. Policy tools such as financial incentives for BIPV installations will increase the growth.

Over the forecast period increasing adoption of renewable energy sources will help maintain the aesthetic appeal of buildings will boost the demand. Fastest CAGR over the forecast period is of Thin film technology. Roof segment market is expected to grow in 2018 to 2024. It account for the largest share of the global market in 2017. It offers higher effective operational area. Due to rise in demand from residential installations the roof segment is likely to witness considerable growth.

In 2017 Europe dominated the global market. However Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

BIPV modules are capable of offsetting the initial system costs, and are therefore expected to emerge as the most promising future energy systems. BIPV modules can be used across at wide range of applications such as roofs, facades, walls, glazing and windows.

The latest advancements in BIPV Modules industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global BIPV Modules industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating BIPV Modules types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and BIPV Modules industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This BIPV Modules business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Global BIPV Modules Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the global BIPV Modules market has been conducted based on type, application, end-user, technology and region.

By application, the global BIPV Modules market has been segmented into Residential, Industrial and Others.

By type, the BIPV Modules market has been segmented into BIPV and BIOPV.

By end-user, the global BIPV Modules market has been segmented into Residential, Industrial and Commercial

By technology, the BIPV Modules market has been segmented into Thin Film, Cadmium Telluride (CDTE), Crystalline Silicon, Amorphous silicon and Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide (CIGS)

By manufacturers, the BIPV Modules market has been segmented into AGC Solar, Belectric Holding GmbH, BIPV Ltd, Heliatek GmbH, Avanics GmbH, Hanergy Holding Group Limited, Dyesol Ltd, ISSOL, Onyx Solar, Solaria, The Solar Cloth Company, Panasonic Corporation, Pythagoras, Tata Power Solar, Ertex Solar.

Global BIPV Modules Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, BIPV modules market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East and Africa.

In 2017 Europe dominated the global market for building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). In, next seven years it is projected to maintain its dominance. Fastest growing region is Asia-Pacific which is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region owing to the presence of key markets such as India, China and Japan as well growing number of solar PV installations across the region.

