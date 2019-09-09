BiomX Hosting Key Opinion Leader Symposium on Novel Phage Product for Acne Prone Skin

/EIN News/ -- NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Ltd., a microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage therapies, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) meeting on a novel phage product for acne prone skin on Friday, September 13, 2019 in New York City.



The event will feature a presentation by KOL Leon H. Kircik, MD., Associate Clinical Professor at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who will discuss the current product landscape and unmet need for improving acne prone skin. Dr. Kircik will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

In addition, BiomX's management team will provide a review on the market opportunity, biological rationale of phage, and an update on the Company’s topically administered lead product candidate, BX001, intended to improve the appearance of acne-prone skin. It contains a cocktail of phage that helps control skin microflora by targeting P. acnes, or Cutibacterium acnes, a bacteria associated with acne. BX001 has been shown to be active on antibiotic resistant P. acnes strains and does not target other bacteria on the skin. BiomX’s product for acne-prone skin is anticipated to begin testing by the end of 2019.

Leon H. Kircik, MD, is a Board Certified Dermatologist who graduated with AOA Honors from State University of New York at the Health Sciences Center at Brooklyn after completing his undergraduate work with Phi Beta Kappa at New York University. He completed a Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Cutaneous Oncology Fellowship under the auspices of Dr. Frederick Mohs at the University of Wisconsin after completing his dermatology residency at State University of New York in Buffalo. He currently teaches as Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis, IN, as well as at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. Members of the media and the public are invited to participate via the live webcast .

About BiomX (www.biomx.com)



BiomX is a preclinical stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC, and cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

On July 17th, 2019 BiomX announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CHAC, “CHAC”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) sponsored by affiliates of Chardan Capital Markets LLC (“Chardan”).

Media contact

Sara Parigian

Vice President, KOL Strategy & Management

LifeSci Advisors

646 876 5572

sparigian@lifesciadvisors.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.