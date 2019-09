North America's Military Robots Market, 2014-2018 & 2019-2025 - Growth Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, Emerging Product Trends, Market Opportunities, Key Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Military Robots Market by Platform, Application, Operation, Payload and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Highlighted with 24 tables and 45 figures, this 181-page report is based on comprehensive research of North America military robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts to 2025.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of the North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America military robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Application, Operation, Payload and Country.



Based on the platform, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Airborne Robots (further split into MALE Military Drones, HALE Military Drones, Tactical Drones)

Land Robots (further categorized into Wheeled Robots, Tracked Robots, Legged Robots, Wearable Robots)

Marine Robots (further segmented as Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV))

On the basis of application, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Search and Rescue

Combat Support

Transportation

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Mine Clearance

Firefighting

Others

On the basis of operation mode, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.



Human Operated (further split into Tethered and Untethered)

Autonomous (further split into Fully Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous)



On the basis of payload, the market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

Sensor

Laser

Radar & GPS

Camera

Video Screens

Weapons

Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Platform, Application, and Operation Mode over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America military robots market industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

AeroVironment Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

BAE Systems PLC



Boston Dynamics

Boston Engineering

Boeing

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc.

China Aerospace Science & Technology Corporation (CASC)

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

CybAero AB

Denel Dynamics

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Energid Technologies Corporation

FT SISTEMAS S.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

MMist Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oceanserver Technology Inc.

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

ReconRobotics Inc.

SAAB SEAEYE Ltd.

Safran S.A.

Schiebel

Schilling Robotics, LLC

Teledyne Gavia EHF.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Value Chain Analysis

2.2 Market Size and Forecast

2.3 Major Growth Drivers

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Platform

3.1 Market Overview by Platform

3.2 North America Airborne Military Robots Market 2014-2025

3.3 North America Land Military Robots Market 2014-2025

3.4 North America Marine Military Robots Market 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 North America Military Robots Market for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) 2014-2025

4.3 North America Military Robots Market for Search and Rescue 2014-2025

4.4 North America Military Robots Market for Combat Support 2014-2025

4.5 North America Military Robots Market for Transportation 2014-2025

4.6 North America Military Robots Market for Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) 2014-2025

4.7 North America Military Robots Market for Mine Clearance 2014-2025

4.8 North America Military Robots Market for Firefighting 2014-2025

4.9 North America Military Robots Market for Other Applications 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Operation Mode

5.1 Market Overview by Operation Mode

5.2 North America Market of Human Operated Military Robots 2014-2025

5.3 North America Market of Autonomous Military Robots 2014-2025



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Payload

6.1 Market Overview by Payload

6.2 North America Sensor Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.3 North America Laser Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.4 North America Radar & GPS Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.5 North America Camera Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.6 North America Video Screens Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.7 North America Weapons Payload Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.8 North America Market of Other Payloads for Military Robots 2014-2025



7 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country

7.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2 U.S. Market

7.3 Canadian Market



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles



9 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7w41

