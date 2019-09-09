North American Home Automation Systems Markets, 2014-2019 & 2024: Key Growth Opportunities & Business Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Home Automation Systems Market by System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Highlighted with 27 tables and 46 figures, this 147-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of the North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America home automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Country.



Based on the system component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Service

On the basis of the software algorithm, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

Proactive

Behavioural

On the basis of product type, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

HVAC Control and Energy Management

Security and Access Control

Entertainment Control

Lighting Control

Other Controls

On the basis of service type, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

Managed Services

Mainstream

Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

Luxury

On the basis of technology, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Wired Technology

Wireless Communication Technologies

Network Technologies

Power-line Technology

Other Technologies

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Product and Service Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America home automation systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Amx LLC (Harman)

Control4 Corporation

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls Inc.

Legrand

Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc.

Lutron

Savant Systems LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Zigbee Alliance

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by System Component

3.1 Market Overview by System Component

3.2 North America Hardware Market for Home Automation Systems 2014-2025

3.3 North America Software Market for Home Automation Systems 2014-2025

3.4 North America Service Market for Home Automation Systems 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Software Algorithm

4.1 Market Overview by Software Algorithm

4.2 North America Proactive Home Automation Systems Market 2014-2025

4.3 North America Behavioral Home Automation Systems Market 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Product

5.1 Market Overview by Product

5.2 North America Home Automation Systems Market in HVAC Control and Energy Management 2014-2025

5.3 North America Home Automation Systems Market in Security and Access Control 2014-2025

5.4 North America Home Automation Systems Market in Entertainment Control 2014-2025

5.5 North America Home Automation Systems Market in Lighting Control 2014-2025

5.6 North America Home Automation Systems Market in Other Controls 2014-2025



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Service Type

6.1 Market Overview by Service Type

6.2 North America Home Automation Systems Market in Managed Services Segment 2014-2025

6.3 North America Home Automation Systems Market in Mainstream Services Segment 2014-2025

6.4 North America Home Automation Systems Market in Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Segment 2014-2025

6.5 North America Home Automation Systems Market in Luxury Services Segment 2014-2025



7 Segmentation of North America Market by Technology

7.1 Market Overview by Technology

7.2 North America Market of Home Automation Systems with Wired Technology 2014-2025

7.3 North America Market of Home Automation Systems with Wireless Communication Technologies 2014-2025

7.4 North America Market of Home Automation Systems with Network Technologies 2014-2025

7.5 North America Market of Home Automation Systems with Power-line Technology 2014-2025

7.6 North America Market of Home Automation Systems with Other Technologies 2014-2025



8 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country

8.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2 U.S. Market

8.3 Canadian Market



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 Company Profiles



10 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



