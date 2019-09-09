Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Names Three New Partners; Opens Office in Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP (SRF), a full service law firm, announced today that it has added three new partners, Joe Tagliaferro III, Barry A. Brust, and Barrett S. DiPaolo to its nationally recognized corporate and securities practice. With the addition of Mr. Tagliaferro and Mr. Brust, the firm has established an LA office that will concentrate in the areas of corporate, securities and litigation.



Joe Tagliaferro joins SRF as managing partner for the LA office, bringing a wealth of business experience and over 20 years of legal experience to his practice of law. Mr. Tagliaferro has represented a diverse group of clients in a broad array of domestic and cross border matters in the areas of private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, corporate finance, securities, asset management, broker-dealer formation and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, securities regulatory defense and government / regulatory investigations, entertainment and media transactions, family office and outside general counsel representation. He also has prior practical experience as an interbank foreign currency trader, a FINRA Registered Representative, a small business owner, a venture capital incubator, and an entrepreneur in the fashion industry. Mr. Tagliaferro received his J.D. from Southwestern University and a B.S. in Accounting from Villanova University.

Also joining the LA office, Barry Brust has built his 40-year career in corporate, transactional and securities law servicing both private and public companies. Mr. Brust has been affiliated with some of the most prominent law firms in the US and has worked on many sophisticated and high-profile transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, financings (debt and equity), fund formations, joint ventures and securities offerings for a multitude of industries. He received his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he was Executive Editor of the Virginia Journal of International Law, after earning a B.A. in History from Yale University.

Barrett DiPaolo, based in SRF’s New York City headquarters, will bolster the firm’s internationally recognized corporate and securities practice groups. He has 30 years of experience both in private practice and as in-house counsel at global public companies in the industrial/technology and financial services sectors. Most recently Mr. DiPaolo was, with Mr. Tagliaferro, global co-chair of the corporate and securities practice at an international law firm with over 20 offices. His experience covers a broad range of disciplines, including securities, IPOs, finance, project finance, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, municipal finance, reverse mergers, corporate governance and corporate philanthropy. Mr. DiPaolo received his J.D. from Tulane Law School and an A.B. in Classical Languages from Harvard College.

“We are excited to add Joe, Barrett and Barry to our team,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at SRF. “All three were partners at their previous firm, and we are confident that this continuity will ensure they start a successful new chapter at SRF. In addition to establishing the LA office, Joe and Barry will add a new dimension to the firm with their strong private equity, hedge fund and investment advisor practice. As for Barrett, we’ve long been impressed by his skills as he worked on the other side of many transactions from us and are eager for him to join his new colleagues in Manhattan.”

Mr. Tagliaferro added, “SRF was the perfect fit for us. There were so many synergies and obvious opportunities to cross-market and collaborate. The reputation the firm has established will allow us to grow the SRF brand on the West Coast while allowing Barry, Barrett, and I to continue the work we started together.”

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP is a full service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate, securities and litigation practice that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. Our attorneys specialize in advising clients in private placements, initial (IPOs) and secondary public offerings, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), preparation of SEC filings and listing to major stock exchanges such as the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange), NASDAQ and OTC markets. In addition, our litigation and arbitration attorneys are highly skilled in representing clients from routine lawsuits to complex cases before the SEC, FINRA and other tribunals. The firm also complements its core practice areas with an established commercial real estate and trusts and estates practice. Visit www.SRF.law to learn more, and follow the Firm on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook.

