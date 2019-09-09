Synthorx to Present at the 2019 World Congress of Inflammation

First-of-its-Kind Genetic Alphabet Platform Used to Design Synthorin for Autoimmune Indications

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing optimized therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced the details of a scientific presentation characterizing THOR-809, a Synthorin™ for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, at the 2019 World Congress of Inflammation, taking place in Sydney, Australia. The presentation will be held on Tuesday, September 17th.



Marcos Milla, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Synthorx, will present the company’s approach to utilizing its first-of-its-kind Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform technology to engineer THOR-809 for the treatment of autoimmune disorders. THOR-809 is a site-specific, covalently-bound, monopegylated IL-2 Synthorin that selectively expands peripheral CD4+ regulatory T cells (Tregs) in preclinical models.

“Targeting IL-2 is an exciting approach for treating autoimmune disorders, given its role in stimulating the regulatory T cells that induce the body’s tolerance to autoantigens,” said Dr. Milla. “The discovery of THOR-809 showcases our platform’s versatility in fine-tuning notoriously difficult proteins—such as IL-2—to optimize their pharmacological properties. Based on preclinical data that we have generated, we believe that THOR-809 has the potential to produce a differentiated profile due to its robust peripheral Treg expansion, the absence of natural killer and effector T cell expansion, and improved half-life.”

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: THOR-809: An IL-2 engineered from an expanded genetic alphabet for the potential treatment of autoimmune (AI) disorders

Presenter: Marcos Milla, Ph.D.

Session Date: Tuesday, September 17th, 2019

Time: 11:45AM – 11:50AM Australian Eastern Standard Time

Location: Parkside Ballroom at the International Convention Centre, Sydney

A copy of the materials will be available at the time of the presentation and archived in the Scientific Publications section of the Synthorx website.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on prolonging and improving the lives of people with cancer and autoimmune disorders. Synthorx’ proprietary, first-of-its-kind Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform technology expands the genetic code by adding a new DNA base pair and is designed to create optimized biologics, referred to as Synthorins. A Synthorin is a protein optimized through incorporation of novel amino acids encoded by the new DNA base pair that enables site-specific modifications, which enhance the pharmacological properties of these therapeutics. The company’s lead product candidate, THOR-707, a variant of IL-2, is in development in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company was founded based on important discoveries by Dr. Floyd Romesberg and The Scripps Research Institute. Synthorx is headquartered in La Jolla, Calif. For more information, visit www.synthorx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Synthorx as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, preclinical data or plans underlying THOR-809 and the development of Synthorx’s product candidates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and operating as a development stage company; Synthorx’s ability to develop, initiate or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; changes in Synthorx’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the potential for any future clinical trials of THOR-809 or other product candidates to differ from preliminary or expected results; Synthorx’s ability to raise any additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; Synthorx’s reliance on key third parties, including contract manufacturers and contract research organizations; Synthorx’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; competition in the industry in which Synthorx operates; and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Synthorx assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the documents the company files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov .

