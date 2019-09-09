BIOLIFE4D Becomes First U.S. Company to Successfully Demonstrate Ability to 3D Bioprint a Mini Human Heart

Pioneering biotech company reaches significant milestone, using proprietary bioink to successfully 3D bioprint a mini-heart with full structure of a whole heart, including chambers and ventricles

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOLIFE4D , a biotech pioneer leveraging advances in tissue engineering to 3D print human organs viable for transplant, today announced it has successfully demonstrated its ability to 3D bioprint a mini human heart, a significant step toward its goal of producing a full-sized human heart viable for transplant.



The scientific milestone was accomplished at the Company’s research facility at JLABS in Houston, and led by Dr. Ravi Birla, the Company’s Chief Science Officer. The successfully printed mini heart has the full structure of a full-sized heart, with four internal chambers. The mini heart is replicating partial functional metrics compared to a full-sized heart – as close as anyone has gotten to producing a fully functional heart through 3D bioprinting.

“We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished, from the ability to 3D bioprint human cardiac tissue last summer to a mini heart with full structure now. These milestones are a testament to the hard work of our team and the proprietary process we have developed that enables this type of scientific achievement,” said Dr. Ravi Birla, Chief Science Officer, BIOLIFE4D. “We believe we are at the forefront of whole heart bioengineering, a field that has matured quickly over the last year, and well positioned to continue our rapid scientific advancement. Today is an exciting day, but we continue forward earnestly toward the end goal of 3D bioprinting whole human hearts.”

The Company developed a proprietary bioink using a very specific composition of different extracellular matrix compounds that closely replicate the properties of the mammalian heart. Further, it has developed a novel and unique bioprinting algorithm, consisting of printing parameters optimized for the whole heart. Coupling its proprietary bioink with patient-derived cardiomyocytes and its enabling bioprinting technology, BIOLIFE4D is able to bioprint a heart that, while smaller in size, replicates many of the features of a human heart. With this platform technology in place, BIOLIFE4D is now well-positioned to build upon this platform and work towards the development of a full-scale human heart.

The successful demonstration of a mini heart is the latest in a string of scientific milestones from BIOLIFE4D as it seeks to produce the world’s first 3D bioprinted human heart viable for transplant. Earlier in 2019, the Company successfully 3D bioprinted various individual heart components, including valves, ventricles, blood vessels, and in June of 2018 it successfully 3D bioprinted human cardiac tissue (a cardiac patch) – all ahead of development times published in scientific literature.

BIOLIFE4D’s innovative 3D bioprinting process provides the ability to reprogram a patient’s own (white) blood cells to iPS cells, and then to differentiate those iPS cells into different types of cardiac cells needed to 3D bioprint individual cardia components and ultimately, a human heart viable for transplant. This means BIOLIFE4D can successfully 3D bioprint using cardiac cells derived from their own iPS cells to create living, viable constructs.

That ability is crucial as the Company seeks to disrupt how heart disease and other cardiac impairments are treated, particularly by improving the transplant process by eliminating the need for donor organs. Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in the United States each year, yet countless individuals who need transplants are left waiting as there are not enough donors to meet demand.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for BIOLIFE4D, and we are so proud of Dr. Birla and the team for this tremendous accomplishment,” said Steven Morris, CEO, BIOLIFE4D. “We began this journey with an end goal of developing a technology that has the potential to save lives, and we are a step closer to that today. We will continue our work until we are able to 3D bioprint full-sized hearts for viable for transplant, and change the way heart disease is treated forever.”

To see how BIOLIFE4D's process starts with a patient's own cells and ends with a functional human heart ready for transplant, please watch this video .

The Company also recently re-opened its Regulation A+ equity crowdfunding campaign.

Securities are offered pursuant to a Regulation A+. Investors are encouraged to read the Offering Circular and exhibits and consult with their tax, legal, or financial professional prior to investing.

About BIOLIFE4D

BIOLIFE4D is a pioneering biotech company laser focused on leveraging advances in life sciences and tissue engineering to 3D bioprint a viable human heart suitable for transplant – lifesaving technology that gives patients the gift of time. With BIOLIFE4D, a patient-specific, fully functioning heart will be created through 3D bioprinting using the patient’s own cells – eliminating the well-known challenges of organ rejection and long donor waiting lists that plague existing organ transplant methods. Financed through equity crowdfunding, BIOLIFE4D is driving a movement to transform the treatment of heart disease, the leading cause of death among both men and women globally. Learn more and invest at biolife4d.com . Connect with us on social media on Twitter (@BIOLIFE4D), Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

We caution you that, whether or not expressly stated, certain statements made in this news release that reflect management's expectations regarding future events and economic performance are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

