Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that Jeremey Levin, DPhil, MB, BChir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. EDT. In addition, Dr. Levin will give a keynote address entitled “The State of the Biotechnology Sector Going into an Election Year” on Tuesday, September 10, at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at investors.ovidrx.com . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks following the live presentation.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class medicines. The company’s most advanced investigational medicine, OV101 (gaboxadol), is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935 (soticlestat) in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the potential treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE).

For more information on Ovid, please visit http://www.ovidrx.com/ .

